भारत के वर्ल्ड कप 2019 से बाहर होने की खुशी मना रहे पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स

Such a brutal game this Cricket and a great leveller... Bites you back when you are expecting the least #CWC19 I learnt a great lesson today “Never Abuse The Game” #INDvsNZL

It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019