VIDEO: जिम में उतरे जसप्रीत बुमराह तो फैंस ने दे डाली इतनी बड़ी सलाह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 08:48 AM IST
fast bowler jasprit bumrah shared gym workout video
jasprit bumrah
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या को तो आपने जिम पसीना बहाते हुए देखा ही होगा, लेकिन टीम इंडिया का एक और खिलाड़ी है जो अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर काफी गंभीर रहता है। सोमवार को इस खिलाड़ी ने जिम में अपने वर्कआउट का एक वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया।

दरअसल टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह इन दिनों जिम में जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं। बुमराह ने जिम में डेडलिफ्ट लगाते हुए अपना एक वीडियो भी ट्विटर पर  शेयर किया। यूजर इस वीडियो को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं और इस पर कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं।
 

jasprit bumrah team india virat kohli

