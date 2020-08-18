ड्रीम 11 को मिली IPL-13 की स्पॉन्सरशिप, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने कुछ यूं दी प्रतिक्रियाएं

JUST IN : Dream 11 to be new IPL sponsor— BCCI ➐ (@not_BCCI) August 18, 2020
Now runs scored by Captain will be doubled and runs scored by Vice captain will be 1.5x according to Dream 11 rules.#Dream11 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/W8j1cHu2xb
#Dream11 bagged IPL sponsorship— Joooolly🎭 (@ijoooolly) August 18, 2020
Meanwhile Jio and patanjli :- pic.twitter.com/wpKguKDJYl
#Dream11 to other companies after getting IPL title sponsorship : pic.twitter.com/oDRNs6tuTa— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) August 18, 2020
When Other sponsors like Patanjali, Byju and Jio realised that Dream11 is Title sponsor of the IPL2020 @IPL @BCCI— fenilkothari (@fenilkothari) August 18, 2020
#dream11 pic.twitter.com/6O70rr5FwZ
It's Official #Dream11 IPL 2020— Aman Bhagat (@AmanBhagat69) August 18, 2020
Dream 11 to Patanjali , Jio , Unacademy #Dream11ipl pic.twitter.com/3XxH4payO0