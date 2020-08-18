शहर चुनें
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Dream 11 gets IPL-13 sponsorship, social media reacted with memes and interesting posts

ड्रीम 11 को मिली IPL-13 की स्पॉन्सरशिप, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने कुछ यूं दी प्रतिक्रियाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 18 Aug 2020 05:25 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ड्रीम 11 आईपीएल
ड्रीम 11 आईपीएल - फोटो : Amar Ujala

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
आईपीएल के 13वें सीजन के लिए बीसीसीआई ने मंगलवार को नया स्पॉन्सर ढूंढ लिया। वीवो से इस साल के लिए करार खत्म होने के बाद ड्रीम 11 को साढ़े चार साल के लिए आईपीएल 2020 का स्पॉन्सर बनाया गया। इसके लिए ड्रीम 11 ने 222 करोड़ रुपये की बोली लगाई और स्पॉन्सरशिप हासिल की।
विज्ञापन

आईपीएल की स्पॉन्सरशिप के लिए शुरू में बाबा रामदेव की पतंजलि, टाटा जैसी कंपनियों की भी चर्चा थी लेकिन आखिरी वक्त में बाजी ड्रीम 11 ने मार ली। नए स्पॉन्सर के एलान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोगों ने मजेदार तरीके प्रतिक्रिया देनी शुरू कर दी, आइए ऐसे ही कुछ मजेदार पोस्ट पर नजर डालते हैं।
बीसीसीआई के एक पैरोडी अकाउंट से ड्रीम 11 के नियम से जोड़कर लिखा गया कि अब कप्तान के कप्तान के रन बनाने पर रनों की संख्या दोगुनी जो जाएगी 








IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ipl 13 ipl 2020 ipl sponsors 2020 ipl sponsorship announcement dream 11 dream 11 ipl
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

विकास दुबे की अस्थियां लेकर जाता बेटा साथ में रिचा दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की मौत के 38 दिन बाद कानपुर पहुंची रिचा दुबे, डीआईजी को की चार बार कॉल

18 अगस्त 2020

वायरल वीडियो
Bulandshahar

यूपी के बुलंदशहर में गंगा नदी में समाते मकान का वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
पिथौरागढ़ में मिली रहस्यमयी गुफा
Dehradun

मंदिर के पास सड़क खुदाई के दौरान मिली 'रहस्यमयी' गुफा, अंदर का नजारा देख हैरानी में लोग, तस्वीरें...

18 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना ही नहीं कई अन्य बीमारियों का भी है खतरा
Health & Fitness

कोरोना समेत पांच खतरनाक बीमारियों से जूझ रही दिल्ली, जानें लक्षण, कारण और बचाव के तरीके

18 अगस्त 2020

मुकेश अंबानी का घर एंटीलिया
Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखीं होंगी अंबानी के घर की ये INSIDE तस्वीरें, 'एंटीलिया' के सामने फेल है अरबों की संपत्ति

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह एम्स में भर्ती
Delhi NCR

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह थकान और सिरदर्द के चलते देर रात एम्स में भर्ती

18 अगस्त 2020

आमिर खान
Bollywood

अमिताभ की एक्टिंग को खराब बताने से लेकर अपने डॉगी का नाम शाहरुख रखने तक, जानिए आमिर खान के विवाद

18 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन कब तक आम लोगों को मिल पाएगी? जानें भारत समेत दुनियाभर के टीकों के ताजा अपडेट्स

18 अगस्त 2020

दिशा सालियान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

दिशा और सुशांत की Whatsapp चैट से हुआ खुलासा, मौत से पहले इस मुद्दे पर हुई थी दोनों की बात

18 अगस्त 2020

अरुणा ईरानी
Bollywood

फिल्मों में मां तो कभी खलनायिका बनकर मशहूर हुईं अरुणा ईरानी, इस निर्देशक संग रचाई शादी

18 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited