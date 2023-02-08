Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Dodda Ganesh slams Sunil joshi for picking Suryakumar yadav in place of Cheteshwar pujara in IND vs AUS Test

IND vs AUS: कोई टेस्ट मैच न खेलने वाला चेतेश्वर की जगह कैसे? पुजारा और सूर्या को लेकर भिड़े दो पूर्व क्रिकेटर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 08 Feb 2023 10:57 AM IST
सार

भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज डूडा गणेश सुनील जोशी टीम इंडिया में चेतेश्वर पुजारा की जगह सूर्यकुमार यादव का नाम देखकर भड़क गए। उन्होंने कहा कि पुजारा की जगह किसी ऐसे खिलाड़ी को मौका नहीं दिया जा सकता, जिसने कोई टेस्ट मैच न खेला हो। 
 

चेतेश्वर पुजारा
चेतेश्वर पुजारा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी की शुरुआत गुरुवार से हो रही है। चार टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला नागपुर में खेला जाएगा। इस मैच से पहले भारतीय टीम को लेकर काफी चर्चा हो रही है और दिग्गज अपनी-अपनी टीम बना रहे हैं। पूर्व भारतीय चयनकर्ता सुनील जोशी ने भी इस मैच के लिए अपनी टीम चुनी है। उन्होंने अपनी टीम में चेतेश्वर पुजारा की जगह सूर्यकुमार यादव को मौका दिया। यह देखकर पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज डूडा गणेश नाराज हो गए। उन्होंने लिखा कि पुजारा की जगह किसी ऐसे खिलाड़ी को मौका नहीं दिया जा सकता, जिसने कोई टेस्ट मैच न खेला हो। 


भारत के पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री भी चाहते हैं कि सूर्यकुमार यादव को टीम में शामिल किया जाए। शास्त्री के अनुसार स्पिन पिच पर सूर्यकुमार मध्यक्रम में आकर तेजी से 30-40 रन बना सकते हैं और उनके यही रन मैच में हार-जीत का अंतर साबित हो सकते हैं।


80 टेस्ट मैच खेलेन वाले शास्त्री ने कहा कि पांचवें नंबर के लिए आपको ऐसे खिलाड़ी को चुनना होगा, जो स्ट्राइक रोटेट करने में सक्षम हो और सूर्यकुमार इसके लिए सटीक हैं। शास्त्री ने कहा "यदि आप भारत में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करना चाहते हैं, तो आपको स्ट्राइक रोटेट करनी होगी और गेंदबाजों को मेडन ओवर करने से रोकना होगा। डिफेंस करने से मदद नहीं मिलेगी। एक 30 या 40 रन की तेजतर्रार पारी मैच का नतीजा तय कर सकती है। वह (सूर्या) ऐसा कर सकते हैं और विपक्षी टीम को परेशानी में डाल सकते हैं। भारत को दो मैचों के अंतर से सीरीज जीतने के लिए खुद पर भरोसा करना चाहिए।"

बीसीसीआई के पूर्व चयनकर्ता सुनील जोशी ने अनुभवी चेतेश्वर पुजारा की जगह सूर्यकुमार को अपनी प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया "क्या पहले टेस्ट में भारत की टीम ऐसी होगी? पुजारा और सूर्या के बीच विचार-विमर्श, कुलदीप और अक्षर के बीच कठिन चुनाव। यहां मेरी टीम है: रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल, सूर्या (बिना किसी संदेह के चुना जाना चाहिए), विराट कोहली, केएल राहुल, केएस भरत, आर अश्विन, रवींद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद शमी, मोहम्मद सिराज।"



हालांकि, जोशी की टीम ने भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज डूडा गणेश को हैरान कर दिया, जिन्होंने उनका नाम लिए बिना जोशी पर कटाक्ष किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया "पूर्व चयनकर्ताओं में से एक चाहते हैं कि टेस्ट टीम में सूर्या को पुजारा की जगह चुना जाए। इसे स्वीकार करना मुश्किल है। मेरा मतलब है, कि यह सोचने का दुस्साहस कोई कैसे कर सकता है कि कोई पुजारा की जगह किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को मौका दिया जाए, जिसने अभी तक कोई टेस्ट नहीं खेला है, यह मेरे दिमाग को हैरान कर देता है। आश्चर्य है कि बेचारे पुजारा जीवन भर बलि का बकरा रहे हैं ।" 

श्रेयस अय्यर के पहले टेस्ट से बाहर होने के साथ, सूर्यकुमार को टीम में शामिल करने की संभावना है। हालांकि, टीम में पुजारा की जगह पक्की है।
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

