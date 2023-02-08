IND vs AUS: कोई टेस्ट मैच न खेलने वाला चेतेश्वर की जगह कैसे? पुजारा और सूर्या को लेकर भिड़े दो पूर्व क्रिकेटर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:— Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) February 7, 2023
R Sharma
Shubhman Gill
Surya (should get first look in )
V Kohli
KL Rahul
KS Bharat
R Ashwin
R Jadeja
Kuldeep Y
M Shami
M Siraj
One of the ex selectors wants Surya to be chosen ahead of Pujara for tests. Let that sink in. I mean, the audacity to even think that one can replace Pujara with someone who’s yet to play a test, boggles my mind. No wonder poor Pujara has been a scapegoat all his life #BGT2023— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) February 7, 2023