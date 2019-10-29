शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   #DhoniRetires was in trending on twitter creates confusion among the dhoni fans

देर रात धोनी की संन्यास की खबरों से परेशान हुए फैंस, ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड होता रहा #dhoniretires

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 05:16 PM IST
धोनी
धोनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भारतीय क्रिकेट के सफलतम कप्तानों और खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। भारतीय क्रिकेट को ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाने में रांची के इस स्टार का बड़ा योगदान है। यही कारण है कि देश-विदेश में धोनी के फैंस की संख्या भी बहुत है और फैंस भी उनसे भावनात्मक रूप से जुड़े हुए हैं।
विज्ञापन
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को वर्ल्ड कप जिताने से लेकर देश को कई तरह की खास यादें देने वाले धोनी अब उम्र के उस पड़ाव पर पहुंच गए हैं जहां उनके संन्यास की चर्चा हर रोज होने लगी है। 38 वर्षीय धोनी टेस्ट से संन्यास लेने के बाद अब क्रिकेट के छोटे प्रारूपों (वनडे और टी-20) में ही नजर आते हैं। हालांकि इस साल वर्ल्ड कप के बाद से धोनी पिछले ढाई महीने से टीम से दूर हैं और मैदान पर ना के बराबर ही दिखे हैं। ऐसे में हर कोई उनके संन्यास को लेकर असमंजस में है। यही वजह है कि सोमवार को देर रात ट्विटर पर #dhoniretires ट्रेंड होने लगा और हर कोई हैरान हो गया।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

भड़के धोनी फैंस
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!

Recommended

शाकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

शाकिब अल हसन पर फिक्सिंग मामले में लग सकता है 18 महीने का बैन, भारत दौरे पर आना मुश्किल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

एलेक्स कैरी
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए टीम का एलान, एलेक्स कैरी को मिली कमान

29 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी ने टेबल पर खेला ऐसा शॉट की हैरान रह गए ब्रावो, चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स ने शेयर किया वीडियो

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

VIDEO: डेविड वॉर्नर ने मैच के बाद जीता दिल, ऑटोग्राफ मांग रहे बच्चे को दिया खास गिफ्ट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

कपड़ों के बाद अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Ajay Devgn Family
Ajay Devgn Family
nysa devgan
Nysa and Kajol
Bollywood

कपड़ों के बाद अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: जानें किन राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा छठ पूजा का यह हफ्ता

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ms dhoni bcci indian cricket team धोनी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Spotlight

संजय राउत-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएम पद पर शिवसेना-भाजपा में बढ़ी तकरार, उद्धव ठाकरे ने की अहम बैठक रद्द

29 अक्टूबर 2019

स्टेशन पर वृद्ध महिला से बात करते आरपीएफ के जवान
Agra

शर्मनाक: रात में बीमार 'बूढ़ी मां' को बेसहारा छोड़ गए 'अपने', रेलवे स्टेशन पर कराहती मिली

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ajay Devgn Family
Bollywood

कपड़ों के बाद अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स ने किए भद्दे कमेंट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Bollywood

भैयादूज विशेष: असलियत में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सितारे, यकीनन कोई नहीं जानता होगा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

celebs children
Bollywood

जानिए किस स्कूल में पढ़ते हैं बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के बच्चे?, फीस सुनकर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Humaira Arshad
World

इमरान के 'मिशन कश्मीर' की खुली पोल, पॉप सिंगर संग झूमते दिखे कई पाकिस्तानी जनरल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

mercury jupiter and venus in scorpio impact of all zodiac sign
Predictions

तीन ग्रह बुध, बृहस्पति और शुक्र का वृश्चिक राशि में मिलन, जानिए किसके लिए शुभ

29 अक्टूबर 2019

US Special Forces
World

अमेरिका ने ISIS सरगना बगदादी के शव के साथ क्या किया, जानिए यहां

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सुमित कुमार फाइल फोटो
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में नया मोड़, मृतक सुमित के परिजन करेंगे धर्म परिवर्तन! पढ़ें क्या है वजह

29 अक्टूबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

सपना पूरा होने से पहले ही छोड़ गया दुनिया, पिछले दिनों ही सिंगापुर में अमन को मिली थी नौकरी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, कोलकाता में भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच होगा डे-नाईट टेस्ट मैच

बीसीसीआई के अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने बड़ा एलान करते हुए घोषणा की है कि भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच होने वाला दूसरा टेस्ट डे-नाईट होगा।

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी लेने वाले हैं संन्यास? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #DhoniRetires

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Glenn Maxwell
Cricket News

VIDEO: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टी-20 में धोनी के अंदाज में दिखे मैक्सवेल, खेला हेलीकॉप्टर शॉट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

BCB अध्यक्ष पापोन का दावा, कुछ लोग भारत-बांग्लादेश सीरीज को नुकसान पहुंचाना चाहते हैं

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज के लिए भारत पहुंची अफगानिस्तान टीम, लखनऊ में होंगे मुकाबले

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Shakib Al Hasan
Cricket News

बांग्लादेशी कप्तान शाकिब को बोर्ड की तरफ से राहत, नहीं होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई लेकिन देना होगा जवाब

29 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

गांगुली कर सकते हैं बड़ा बदलाव, प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेटरों के लिए भी लागू होगी करार व्यवस्था

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Cricket News

भारत-बांग्लादेश मैच पर प्रदूषण का साया, मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- कोई दिक्कत नहीं

29 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली की हवा हुई खराब
Cricket News

खराब हवा के बावजूद दिल्ली से ही होगा भारत-बांग्लादेश टी-20 सीरीज का आगाज

29 अक्टूबर 2019

गांगुली-द्रविड़
Cricket News

गांगुली और द्रविड़ की कल होगी मुलाकात, भारतीय क्रिकेट को ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए होगी चर्चा

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कानपुर: भैया-दूज मनाने जेल में पहुंची बहनें, भाइयों से अपराध न करने का लिया वचन

कानपुर जिला कारागार में बंद कैदियों के चेहरों पर उस समय मुस्कान दौड़ गयी जब उनकी बहने भाई दूज पर टीका करने पहुंची। देखिए रिपोर्ट

29 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहम्मद बिन सलमान के साथ पीएम मोदी 1:52

रियाद में प्रिंस सलमान के मंत्रियों से मिले पीएम मोदी, द्विपक्षीय वार्ता और डिनर का भी है कार्यक्रम

29 अक्टूबर 2019

धोनी 1:11

धोनी लेने वाले हैं संन्यास? ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #DhoniRetires

29 अक्टूबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला 1:05

‘महाराष्ट्र में किसी दुष्यंत के पिता जेल में नहीं' कहने पर संजय राउत को दुष्यंत चौटाला की सलाह

29 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 2:32

भारत के यूरोपीय संघ के साथ कैसे हैं रिश्ते?

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

मिशेल स्टार्क
Cricket News

भाई की शादी की वजह से मैच नहीं खेलेंगे मिशेल स्टार्क, श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे टी-20 से हुए बाहर

28 अक्टूबर 2019

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

संन्यास की अटकलों के बीच रांची को बेहद खास तोहफा देने वाले हैं धोनी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बाबर आजम-मोहम्मद हफीज
Cricket News

कप्तान बनते ही पीसीबी ने दिया बाबर आजम को झटका, नहीं मानी ये खास मांग

28 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

गुलाबी गेंद से पहली बार खेलेगी टीम इंडिया, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ हो सकता है डे-नाइट टेस्ट

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Mushfiqur Rahim
Cricket News

भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में विकेटकीपिंग नहीं करेगा यह बांग्लादेशी विकेटकीपर, ये है वजह

28 अक्टूबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

'दुनियाभर में भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों का कहर, कहीं भी दिखा सकते हैं दम'

28 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited