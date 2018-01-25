अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA: दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने नहीं की पुजारा की इज्जत, ऐसा फोटो लगाकर दिया धोखा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 02:20 PM IST
cricket south africa uses ashwin pic in place of pujara in johannesburg test 1st day
चेतेश्वर पुजारा - फोटो : File
टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट में संयमभरी पारी खेलकर अर्धशतक जमाया। उन्होंने 173 गेंदों में 8 चौको की मदद से पचासा पूरा किया। पुजारा की पारी काफी स्पेशल मानी गई क्योंकि उन्होंने वांडरर्स की चुनौतीपूर्ण पिच पर तेज गेंदबाजों का डटकर मुकाबला किया और फिर अपने टेस्ट करियर का 16वां अर्धशतक पूरा किया।

हालांकि, क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका (सीएसए) ने चेतेश्वर पुजारा की साहसिक पारी की इज्जत नहीं की। सीएसए ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर चेतेश्वर पुजारा के अर्धशतक का उल्लेख जरूर किया, लेकिन फोटो रविचंद्रन अश्विन की लगाई। यह देख पुजारा समेत क्रिकेट फैंस भड़क गए और उन्होंने ट्वीट को सही करने का मशविरा भी दिया। मगर सीएसए टस से मस नहीं हुआ और अश्विन का फोटो बरकरार रखा।

क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका को उनकी गलती के बारे में लगातार ट्वीट किए गए, लेकिन बोर्ड ने इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया और न ही अपनी गलती सुधारते हुए पुजारा की तस्वीर के साथ दोबारा ट्वीट किया। इसके बाद ये मसला को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल किया गया। 
 


क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका  के इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट्स करते हुए रविन्द्र जडेजा ने लिखा, 'ये पुजारा नहीं, अश्विन की तस्वीर है
 

cricket south africa cheteshwar pujara ravichandran ashwin johannesburg test indvsa

