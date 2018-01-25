Here's 50 up for Pujara, his 17th in Test cricket, and probably his slowest too. He took 173 balls. Remember he needed over 50 balls to get his first run. India 143/4 #SAvsIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/dniIGsRQwh— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018
That's Not Pujara, That's Ashwin. 😑😡😒 #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND https://t.co/mwHizl4O1w— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 24, 2018
When u r in a hurry to send mail to someone but attach the wrong file. #IndVsSA— B Guru Prasad (@Imardnahc) January 24, 2018
What rubbish! He is ashwin.— Anshul Kumar (@kumaranshul2000) January 24, 2018
worst tweet every by an official cricket board . What happen to ur eyes ??— Mahesh Panyam (@mahesh_panyam) January 24, 2018
Don't you know the difference between Pujara and Ashwin? Atleast see it twice before posting it— Ritz🌷 (@imritzK) January 24, 2018
