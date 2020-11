गौतम गंभीर के घर तक पहुंचा जानलेवा कोरोना वायरस, पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने खुद को किया क्वारंटीन

With 47,638 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985.



Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs.



Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/iTi5fIh5Sw