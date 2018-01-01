Download App
आपका शहर Close

टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने ऐसा ट्वीट किया, खुल गया बड़ा राज

टीम डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स, अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 04:09 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
cheteshwar pujaras wife expecting a baby, cricketer reveals it in a tweet

चेतेश्वर पुजारा

टीम इंडिया की नई दीवार चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने नए साल की शुभकामना देते हुए बड़ा राज खोला है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 5 जनवरी से शुरू होने वाले टेस्ट से पहले पुजारा ने ट्वीट करते हुए खुशखबरी दी है कि वो बहुत ही जल्द पापा बनने वाले हैं।
पुजारा ने अपनी पत्नी पूजा के साथ ट्विटर पर एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए यह खुशखबरी दी। इसके बाद क्रिकेटर को बधाइयां मिलने लगी। बता दें कि चेतेश्वर पुजारा फिलहाल आईसीसी की टेस्ट बल्लेबाजों की रैंकिंग में तीसरे स्थान पर हैं।

चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने ट्वीट किया, 'हम इस साल छोटी सी बहुत बड़ी खुशी की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। आगामी वर्ष आपके लिए बहुत खुशनुमा बीते, जैसे हमारे लिए बीतेगा।'





बता दें कि चेतेश्वर पुजारा की शादी 13 फरवरी 2013 को पूजा पाबरी के साथ गुजरात के राजकोट में हुई थी।  पुजारा टीम इंडिया के शीर्ष खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं। फिलहाल, पुजारा टीम इंडिया के साथ दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दौरे पर हैं, जिसका पहला टेस्ट 5 जनवरी को केपटाउन में शुरू होगा।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

cheteshwar pujara team india south africa indvsa

स्पॉटलाइट

करीना को छोड़ तैमूर के साथ फोटो खिंचवाने लगे फैंस, बेटे के आगे सैफीना पड़ गए फीके

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
taimur ali khan fan following more than saifeena

नए साल पर अर्शी का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, न्यूड होकर अफरीदी के फोटो से छिपाए बॉडी पार्ट्स

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Ex contestant Arshi Khan speaks about bold video

पद्मावती विवाद: स्मृति ईरानी को लिखी चिट्ठी, मेवाड़ राजघराने ने प्रसून जोशी पर उठाए सवाल

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
padmavati controversy mewar royal family takes on prasoon joshi

खान तिकड़ी को पीछे छोड़ इस एक्टर ने मारी बाजी, 'दंगल' को मिले सबसे ज्यादा अवॉर्ड

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
star screen award 2017 vidya balan and rajkumar rao won best actors award

पार्ट टाइम जॉब के 8 नायाब नुस्खे, चंद घंटों में करें मोटी कमाई

  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
Better Earning in part time jobs for students

जबर ख़बर

किसी सेलिब्रिटी से कम नहीं हैं घंटों जिम में पसीना बहाने वाले हमारे ये नेता
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की राजनीति में एंट्री, तमिलनाडु की सभी सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

south superstar rajnikant annouces will fight tamil nadu assembly elections with his party

Most Read

मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया का गिरा अहम विकेट, 'गब्बर' हुए बाहर 

INDvSA: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the first Test against south africa
  • 31 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में सितारों का जमघट, मौजूद रहीं बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की हस्तियां

ms dhoni, rohit sharma to attend virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding reception in mumbai
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया के 'गब्बर' की बीवी और बच्चे को फ्लाइट में बैठने से रोका, ये थी वजह

Shikhar Dhawans Family Not Allowed to Board Flight to South africa
  • 30 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सहवाग बोले- मेरा दिल्ली वाला भाई विराट कुछ तिकड़म भिडाएगा और टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाएगा

virat kohli is my favourite player in present time says virender sehwag
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +

टीम इंडिया के इस तेज गेंदबाज के नाम दर्ज हुआ शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड, 'महंगे' क्लब में हुए शामिल

mohammed siraj enters in expensive club of bowling department
  • 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रणजी ट्रॉफी फाइनल में दिल्ली हार की कगार पर, बनने वाला है इतिहास

vidarbha is on strong position against delhi in ranji trophy final
  • 1 जनवरी 2018
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!