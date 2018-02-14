अपना शहर चुनें

IPL 2018: दक्षिण अफ्रीका का यह खिलाड़ी बना CSK का गेंदबाजी सलाहकार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 07:22 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings‏ appoint former South African  cricketer Eric Simons as Bowling Consultant
सीएसके - फोटो : Cricbuzz.com
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व स्टार आलराउंडर एरिक सिमंस को अपना गेंदबाजी सलाहकार नियुक्त किया है। चेन्नई की फ्रेंचाइजी ने इस बात की जानकारी ट्वीट कर दी है। बता दें कि दो साल के निलंबन के बाद चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की आईपीएल में वापसी हुई है।

गौरतलब है एरिक सिमंस टीम इंडिया के गेंदबाजी कोच भी रह चुके हैं। इसी दौरान टीम इंडिया ने 2011 का क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप जीता था। आईपीएल में भी सिमंस को काम करने का पूरा अनुभव है। 2016 में उन्हें नई टीम राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाएंट का गेंदबाजी कोच नियुक्त किया गया था। इससे पहले वो दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के साथ जुड़े हुए थे। 

इस बार के सीजन में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने न्यूजीलैंड के स्टार खिलाड़ी स्टीफन फ्लेंमिंग को टीम का मुख्य कोच बनाया है। वहीं, टीम इंडिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज लक्ष्मिपति बालाजी गेंदबाजी कोच हैं। इसके साथ ही टीम ने आईपीएल सीजन-11 में कई स्टार खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया है। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की टीम के साथ ड्वेन ब्रावो, शेन वॉटसन, हरभजन सिंह, इमरान ताहिर और लुंगी एन्गिडी जैसे खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं। वहीं, सीएसके ने सुरेश रैना, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और रविंद्र जडेजा को रिटेन किया था।

बता दें कि आईपीएल का 11वां सीजन 7 अप्रैल से 27 मई तक खेला जाएगा। पहला मैच मुंबई इंडियंस और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा, जबकि फाइनल मुकाबला भी इसी ग्राउंड पर होगा। 
 

chennai super kings eric simons south africa team india bowling consultant ipl 2018

