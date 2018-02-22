शहर चुनें

VIDEO: कनाडाई प्रधानमंत्री के बेटे को अजहर ने दिए बैटिंग टिप्स, कपिल की बॉल पर मारे 'हवाई' शॉट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 05:01 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in Delhi
मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन - फोटो : Twitter
कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रुडो इन दिनों भारत के दौरे पर आए हुए हैं। फिलहाल वह दिल्ली की सैर कर रहे और इसमें उनकी पत्नी, बच्चे और रक्षा मंत्री हरजीत सज्जन भी साथ हैं। गुरुवार को दिल्ली में ट्रुडो अपने बच्चों के साथ एक क्रिकेट मैदान पर पहुंचे और क्रिकेट का लुत्फ उठाया। 
उनके साथ यहां टीम इंडिया के दो दिग्गज कप्तान कपिल देव और मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन भी मौजूद थे। कपिल ने ट्रुडो के बेटे को गेंदबाजी भी की। कपिल की गेंदों का सामना करने से पहले उनके बेटे को अजहरुद्दीन ने कुछ बैटिंग टिप्स भी दिए। 

इससे पहले गुरुद्वारे में रोटी बनाने स्वर्ण मंदिर गए थे ट्रुडो
बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रुडो स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंचे और वहां पर उन्होंने अपना मत्था ठेका। इस दौरान वह वहां पर करीब एक घंटा रहे और गुरु रामदास जी लंगर हॉल में रोटियां भी बनाई। उन्होंने यहां आए कई श्रद्धालुओं का अभिवादन किया और फोटो खिंचवाई। 

देखिए वीडियो-
 

 

