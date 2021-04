ICC Monthly Award: भुवनेश्वर कुमार नामांकित, इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दिखाया था दमदार खेल

Who's your ICC Men's Player of the Month for March? Sean Williams 🇿🇼 264 Test runs at 132, 2 centuries Rashid Khan 🇦🇫 11 Test wickets at 25; 6 T20I wickets at 12.6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 🇮🇳 6 ODI wickets at 22.5; 4 T20I wickets at 28.7 Vote here 👉 https://t.co/cf06lbaFnA #ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/oVw0Bssg2y

Who's your ICC Women's Player of the Month for March?



Rajeshwari Gayakwad 🇮🇳 Eight ODI wickets at 20.25; four T20I wickets at 14.25

Lizelle Lee 🇿🇦 288 ODI runs at 144.00; 90 T20I runs at 30.00

Punam Raut 🇮🇳 263 ODI runs at 87.66



Vote here 👉 https://t.co/PFgHOEEjrc#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/eSWCrs2YCE