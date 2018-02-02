अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Ben Stokes named in squad for one day series against New Zealand

विवादित क्रिकेटर की इंग्लैंड टीम में हुई वापसी, कीवियों के हौसले करेगा पस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 01:14 PM IST
Ben Stokes named in squad for one day series against New Zealand
बेन स्टोक्स
इंग्लिश क्रिकेट टीम के धाकड़ ऑलराउंड बेन स्टोक्स को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ होने वाली पांच मैचों की वनडे सीरीज के लिए स्क्वाड में शामिल किया गया है। इससे पहले बेन स्टोक्स को ब्रिस्टल मैजिस्ट्रेट की कोर्ट के सामने 13 फरवरी को सुनवाई के लिए पेश होना पड़ेगा।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल सितंबर में बेन स्टोक्स पर एक नाइट क्लब में दो लोगों के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगा था। 13 फरवरी को सुनवाई में पेश होने की वजह से बेन स्टोक्स वेलिंग्टन में न्यूजीलैंड के साथ होने वाले टी-20 मैच में भी हिस्सा नहीं ले पाएंगे।

RELATED

बता दें कि ब्रिस्टल में हुई इस घटना के बाद से ऑलराउंडर स्टोक्स को इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम से बाहर रखा गया है। अब जाकर इंग्लैंड एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड (ईसीबी) ने स्क्वाड में उन्हें शामिल करने का फैसला लिया है। आईपीएल नीलामी में बेन स्टोक्स को सबसे महंगे बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं। राजस्थान रॉयल ने उन्हें 12.5 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा है।
आगे पढ़ें

ben stokes england new zealand

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

khatron ke khiladi 8 ex contestant monica dogra goes topless in latest photoshoot
Bollywood

पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस जंगल में हुई टॉपलेस, फोटो शेयर कर कहा- 'मुझे शरीर में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

2 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Padman may become first film gst free
Bollywood

ऐसा हुआ तो रिलीज से पहली ही 'पैडमैन' बना देगी रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय को होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

monthly rashiphal february 2018
Predictions

जानें फरवरी का महीना किसे बना रहा है मालामाल और किसे कंगाल, पढ़े मासिक राशिफल

2 फरवरी 2018

film review Kuldip Patwal I Did not Do It Deepak Dobriyal
Movie Review

Movie Review: कलाकारों की शानदार एक्टिंग देखनी है तो जरूर देख‌िए, 'कुलदीप पटवालः आई डिट नॉट डू इट'

2 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra reveals this secret about her marriage and children
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं- 'मैं बहुत सारे बच्चे पैदा कर सकती हूं लेकिन इसमें एक दिक्कत है'

2 फरवरी 2018

after priyanka chopra and deepika padukone ranveer singh debut hollywood
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ 'पद्मावत' के बाद 'खिलजी' जाना चाहता है हॉलीवुड, ये बताई वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone never choose Jauhar if she was in Rani Padmavati place
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' का जौहर करना दीपिका पादुकोण को नहीं आया रास, जानें रानी की जगह होतीं तो क्या करतीं

2 फरवरी 2018

padman akshay kumar to meet narendra modi in delhi
Bollywood

आज पीएम मोदी देखेंगे 'पैडमैन', अक्षय कुमार ने दिल्ली में रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018 saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan
Bollywood

Budget 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे छाए रहे तैमूर, यूजर्स बोले- 'डायपर सस्ते हुए क्या ?'

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested
Bollywood

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

INDvSA: Rain threat looms over Durban ahead of 1st ODI
Cricket News

INDvSA: इस वजह से पहले वन-डे पर मंडरा सकता खतरा

टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच गुरुवार से 6 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला डरबन में भारतीय समय के अनुसार शाम 4.30 बजे से खेला जाना है।

1 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli injury on left knee in first odi against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, कप्तान कोहली हुए चोटिल

1 फरवरी 2018

chahal comment on rohit sharma post ritika reply
Cricket News

रोहित की तस्वीर पर चहल ने किया कमेंट, ऋतिका ने दिया ऐसा करारा जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

Under-19 World Cup due to rain cancelled match pakistan gets third position against Afghanistan
Cricket News

U-19 World cup: बारिश की भेंट चढ़ा मैच, पाकिस्तान को मिला तीसरा स्थान

1 फरवरी 2018

Virat Kohli says Current U-19 team much more confident than 2008 lot
Cricket News

वन-डे से पहले कोहली ने की U-19 टीम की 'विराट' तारीफ, बोले-2008 की टीम से ज्यादा है आत्मविश्वास

1 फरवरी 2018

shubhman gill is new yuvraj singh of punjab says harbhajan singh
Cricket News

मिल गया टीम इंडिया को नया युवराज, यकीन नहीं तो यह रहा सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

icc anti corruption Unit investigating a t20 match after players suicidal dismissals
Cricket News

मैच फिक्सिंग: अजीबो-गरीब तरीके से 46 रन पर लुढ़क गई यह टीम, ICC ने दिए जांच के आदेश

31 जनवरी 2018

Dubai Star v Sharjah Warriors match was fixed icc gets evidence
Cricket News

फिक्स था दुबई स्टार्स और शारजाह वॉरियर्स के बीच खेला गया मैच, ICC को मिले सबूत

1 फरवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

indian premier league auction 2018 day one bengaluru live updates
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: बेन स्टोक्स रहे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, राहुल-पांडे समेत इन पर हुई धनवर्षा

27 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Ben Stokes court date clashes with England t20 tri-series comeback match
Cricket News

टी-20 मैच के दिन ही कोर्ट के कटघरे में खड़ा होगा आईपीएल का यह सुपरस्टार

19 जनवरी 2018

Ben Stokes charged with affray after Bristol nightclub incident
Cricket News

आईपीएल के इस सुपरस्टार पर लगे आरोप तय, अब चलेगा मुकदमा

16 जनवरी 2018

sachin son arjun tendulkar says Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes as his role models
Cricket News

सचिन बेशक महान, पर बेटे अर्जुन का रोल मॉडल कोई और...

12 जनवरी 2018

ben stokes gets nod to play in indian premier league
Cricket News

2018 आईपीएल में धमाका करने को तैयार इंग्लैंड का यह ऑलराउंडर

2 जनवरी 2018

Ben Stokes left out of England squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड को लगा तगड़ा झटका, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ नहीं खेलेंगे यह स्टार ऑलराउंडर

1 जनवरी 2018

England cricket Dropped Ben Duckett And Suspended After Bar Incident at Perth
Cricket News

नशे में धुत होकर अपने सीनियर पर फेंकी शराब, इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला

10 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.