INDvSA: टी20 सीरीज के लिए महिला क्रिकेट टीम की हुई घोषणा, हरमनप्रीत को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:41 PM IST
bcci announces women cricket t20 team against south africa
हरमनप्रीत कौर - फोटो : BCCI
पुरुषों के बाद टीम इंडिया की महिला क्रिकेट टीम भी दक्षिण अफ्रीका से दो-दो हाथ करने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हो चुकी है। भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को इस दौरे पर 3 वन-डे और 5 टी20 मैच खेलना है। सोमवार को टी20 टीम की घोषणा हुई। टी20 में टीम की कमान स्टार ऑलराउंडर हरमनप्रीत कौर को सौंपी गई है। 

13 फरवरी से शुरु हो रहे इस दौरे के लिए ओपनर स्मृति मंदाना को उपकप्तान बनाया गया है। दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टी-20 मैच 13 फरवरी को पॉचेफस्ट्रूम, दूसरा मैच 16 फरवरी को ईस्ट लंदन, 18 फरवरी को तीसरा मैच जोहानिसबर्ग, 21 फरवरी को चौथा मैच सेंचुरियन और पांचवां मैच 24 फरवरी को केपटाउन में खेला जाएगा।

भारतीय महिला टीम: हरमनप्रीत कौर (कप्तान), स्मृति मंधाना (उप-कप्तान), मिताली राज, वेदा कृष्णमूर्ति, जेमिमा रोड्रिगेज, दीप्ति शर्मा, अनुजा पाटिल, तानिया भाटिया (विकेटकीपर), नजुहत परवीन (विकेटकीपर), पूनम यादव, राजेश्वरी गायकवाड, झूलन गोस्वामी, शिखा पांडे, पूजा वस्त्राकेर और राधा यादव.
