Sri Lanka Crisis: क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दरियादिली, श्रीलंकाई बच्चों के लिए करीब 24 लाख रुपये दान दिए

🚨 Media release: UNICEF Australia extends thank you to the Australian men's cricket team, led by @patcummins30 & @AaronFinch5 after prize money ($45,000) from recent tour is donated to UNICEF's Sri Lanka appeal. @UNICEF_SriLanka



Learn more & donate: https://t.co/dGrJnzFnSG pic.twitter.com/VOKTTcPWoY