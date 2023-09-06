BCCI-PCB: पाकिस्तान के दो दिवसीय दौरे के बाद भारत लौटे BCCI अध्यक्ष बिन्नी और उपाध्यक्ष शुक्ला, कही ये बातें

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Punjab: BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla arrive at the Attari–Wagah border in Amritsar after visiting Pakistan pic.twitter.com/pYvbHgCxiO— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023
#WATCH | BCCI President Roger Binny says, "It was a fantastic experience. Like when we played the test match in 1984 the same hospitality was given to us. We were treated like kings over there, so it was an excellent time for us. We were able to meet all the Pakistan officials… pic.twitter.com/iyBx4HlgRi— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023
BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla are watching the #AFGvSL match at Gaddafi Stadium.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/QSl0CFyWXy— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 5, 2023
Next Article
Followed