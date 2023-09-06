Notifications

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla returns India after visiting Pakistan

BCCI-PCB: पाकिस्तान के दो दिवसीय दौरे के बाद भारत लौटे BCCI अध्यक्ष बिन्नी और उपाध्यक्ष शुक्ला, कही ये बातें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2023 03:57 PM IST
सार

बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष रोजर बिन्नी ने कहा- यह एक शानदार अनुभव था। जैसे 1984 में जब हमने टेस्ट मैच खेला था तो वैसा ही आतिथ्य सत्कार हमें दिया गया था।

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla returns India after visiting Pakistan
रोजर बिन्नी, जका अशरफ और राजीव शुक्ला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के अध्यक्ष रोजर बिन्नी और उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला पाकिस्तान दौरे से वापस लौट आए हैं। दोनों अमृतसर के अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर के जरिये वापस आए। वापसी पर बिन्नी और राजीव ने कहा कि यह दो दिवसीय दौरा पूरी तरह से क्रिकेट के नजरिए से था। इसमें राजनीतिक कुछ भी नहीं था। एशिया कप और द्विपक्षीय क्रिकेट संबंधों को बहाल करने को लेकर दोनों देशों के बीच बातचीत हुई। रोजर बिन्नी और राजीव शुक्ला सोमवार (चार सितंबर) को वाघा बॉर्डर से होते हुए पाकिस्तान पहुंचे थे।

रोजर बिन्नी ने दौरे को लेकर क्या कहा?

बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष रोजर बिन्नी ने कहा- यह एक शानदार अनुभव था। जैसे 1984 में जब हमने टेस्ट मैच खेला था तो वैसा ही आतिथ्य सत्कार हमें दिया गया था। वहां हमारे साथ राजाओं जैसा व्यवहार किया गया, इसलिए वह हमारे लिए बहुत अच्छा समय था। हमने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के सभी अधिकारियों से मुलाकात की। वे हमारे वहां आने के फैसले से बहुत खुश थे और हम भी वहां आकर बहुत खुश थे।

राजीव शुक्ला ने क्या कहा?

वहीं, बीसीसीआई के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने कहा- यह दो दिवसीय दौरा था और अच्छा दौरा था। राज्यपाल ने हमारे सम्मान में रात्रिभोज का आयोजन किया। पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के लोगों का आतिथ्य भी अच्छा था। उनकी मांग थी कि दोनों देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय सीरीज खेली जाए। दोनों देशों को एक दूसरे के खिलाफ खेलना फिर से शुरू करना चाहिए। हमने कहा कि यह सरकार द्वारा तय किया जाएगा और हमारी सरकार जो भी कहेगी हम वही करेंगे। यह एक क्रिकेट दौरा था और कोई राजनीतिक एजेंडा नहीं था।

श्रीलंका-अफगानिस्तान मैच का भी लिया आनंद

इससे पहले मंगलवार को रोजर बिन्नी और उपाध्यक्ष राजीव शुक्ला ने पाकिस्तान के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम में श्रीलंका और अफगानिस्तान के बीच एशिया कप मुकाबले का आनंद लिया। पीसीबी ने यह मैच देखने और रात्रिभोज के लिए बीसीसीआई अधिकारियों को निमंत्रण भेजा था। दोनों इस रात्रिभोज कार्यक्रम में भी शामिल हुए थे।

कई देशों के खिलाड़ियों से की थी मुलाकात

बाबर आजम के साथ रोजर बिन्नी और राजीव शुक्ला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रोजर बिन्नी और राजीव शुक्ला लाहौर में पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान दोनों ने पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका, अफगानिस्तान और बांग्लादेश के खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात की। बीसीसीआई का कोई पदाधिकारी करीब 17 साल बाद पाकिस्तान के आधिकारिक दौरे पर पहुंचा था। इस दौरान पीसीबी के पदाधिकारियों ने रोजर बिन्नी और राजीव शुक्ला का गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया।

2004 में भी पाकिस्तान गए थे राजीव शुक्ला

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Meets Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq During Pakistan Tour For the Asia Cup 2023 (See Pic) | 🏏 LatestLY

राजीव शुक्ला ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी शाहीन शाह अफरीदी, शादाब खान और इमाम उल हक से मुलाकात की थी। राजीव शुक्ला 2004 में सौरव गांगुली की कप्तानी में गई टीम के साथ भी पाकिस्तान गए थे। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम के दौरान कहा, ''जब आप लाहौर आते हैं तो आपको अलग अनुभव होता है। जब 2004 में भारतीय टीम पाकिस्तान आई थी तब मैं आया था। 2004 और 2006 सीरीज के समय को भारत और पाकिस्तान के संबंधों का गोल्डन एरा कहा जाता है।" राजीव शुक्ला ने पाकिस्तान के गर्वनर हाउस को एतिहासिक बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यहां भारत के दो पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी आ चुके हैं
