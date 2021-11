Ashwin Surra Bowl: अश्विन ने अक्षर से पूछा सुर्रा गेंद का राज, मिला मजेदार जवाब, देखें VIDEO

Special: @ashwinravi99 takes centre stage to interview Mr. Fifer @akshar2026 & Super sub @KonaBharat. 👏



You don't want to miss this rendezvous with the #TeamIndia trio after Day 3 of the Kanpur Test. 👌- By @28anand



Full interview 🎥 ⬇️ #INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/KAycXfmiJG pic.twitter.com/jZcAmU41Nf