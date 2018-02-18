अपना शहर चुनें

जादू-टोने के शक में पड़ोसियों ने महिला और बेटी के सिर मुंडवाए फिर की शर्मनाक हरकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 11:34 AM IST
woman and her daughter forced to eat human excreta on the suspicion of witchcraft
महिला
रांची के सोनाहाटू पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत आने वाले दुलमी गांव में एक महिला और उसकी बेटी को जबरन मानव मल खिलाने का मामला सामने आया है। दोनों के साथ ऐसा जादू-टोने के शक में किया गया है। इसके अलावा पड़ोसियों ने दोनों के सिर भी मुंडवा दिए। यह घटना 16 फरवरी की है। 
मामले में पुलिस का कहना है कि महिला समेत 6 लोग शनिवार रात को बीमार होने के बाद बेहोश हो गए थे। एक आदमी को यह देखने के लिए बुलाया गया कि उनके साथ क्या गलत हुआ है। जिसके बाद उसने बताया कि उन्हें उनके घर से खींचकर बाहर निकाला गया और मानव मल खाने को मजबूर किया गया था। उनके सिर भी मुंडवा दिए गए। आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है और जल्द कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 

