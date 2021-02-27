छत्तीसगढ़ के इस गांव में एक भी हैंडपंप नहीं, नाले का पानी पीने को मजबूर हुए लोग

Villagers drinking drainage water allegedly due to the non-availability of hand pump water in Chhattisgarh's Kundru village.
Zila Panchayat CEO, Balrampur says, "A team will inspect the region to make arrangements for clean drinking water, or else, people would fall ill." pic.twitter.com/Ox3YacXF4n— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021
