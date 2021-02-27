शहर चुनें

Villagers drinking drainage water allegedly due to the non availability of hand pump water in Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के इस गांव में एक भी हैंडपंप नहीं, नाले का पानी पीने को मजबूर हुए लोग

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर
Updated Sat, 27 Feb 2021 12:29 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के एक गांव में नाले का पानी पीते गांव के लोग
छत्तीसगढ़ के एक गांव में नाले का पानी पीते गांव के लोग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के कुंदरू गांव में हैंडपंप ना होने की वजह से गांव के लोग नाले का पानी पीने के लिए मजबूर हो गए हैं। बलरामपुर की जिला पंचायत सीईओ ने कहा कि एक टीम को इलाके में साफ पानी पीने की व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए भेजा गया है, ताकि लोग साफ पानी पीएं, नहीं तो लोग बीमार पड़ने लगेंगे।
