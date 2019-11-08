शहर चुनें

Personnel of 231 Battalion successfully detecting a huge IED planted by Maoists says CRPF

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में विशाल आईईडी का बरामद, हो सकता था बड़ा हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 06:28 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा के कोंडासवाली इलाके में नक्सलियों द्वारा लगाए गए एक विशाल आईईडी का पता लगाया। आईईडी का पता लगाकर 231 बटालियन ने कई जानें बचाईं। अगर ये आईईडी धमाका हो गया होता तो बड़े स्तर पर जान-माल का नुकसान हो सकता था। केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) ने ये जानकारी दी।
