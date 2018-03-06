Chhattisgarh: Naxals torched two buses and three trucks in Kudti area of Dornapal police station limits last night; One civilian dead in the incident. pic.twitter.com/TyYyhBTECH— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
Sukma: Ex-constable Munna Sodi, who was terminated from his services, shot dead, three buses & three trucks burnt down by Naxals in Penta #Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जयराम सरकार में मंत्रियों और विधायकों के तबादला संबंधी डीओ नोट की सचिवालय में बेकद्री से माननीय नाराज हैं।
6 मार्च 2018