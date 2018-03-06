शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों ने दो बसों में लगाई आग, कांस्टेबल को मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 10:16 AM IST
Naxals torced two buses and shot dead retired constable Munna Sodi in Sukma
नक्सलियों ने जलाई बसें
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में पेड्डाकुड़ती और पेंटा गांव के बीच नक्सलियों ने दो बसों को जला दिया। यह स्थान दोरनापल पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत आता है। जानकारी के अनुसार नक्सलियों ने सेनानिवृत्त हो चुके कांस्टेबल मुन्ना सोढी को मौके पर गोली मार दी। एक वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी बताया कि दोनों बसें हैदराबाद जा रही थीं। जहां एक बस जगदालपुर से हैदराबाद जा रही थी। वहीं दूसरी बस मल्कानगिरी से सुकमा के रास्ते से होकर हैदराबाद जा रही थी।
हथियारों से लैस नक्सलियों ने ट्रक को पेड्डाकुड़ती और पेंटा के बीच में रुकवाया और यात्रियों को नीचे उतरने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद बस में आग लगा दी। खबर यह भी है कि घटनास्थल से गुजर रहे तीन ट्रकों को भी उन्होंने आग के हवाले कर दिया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार नक्सलियों ने कांस्टेबल को गोली मारने के बाद उनके शव को आग के हवाले कर दिया और फिर बसें जला दीं। यह स्थान राज्य की राजधानी से 500 किलोमीटर दूर है।

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचते समय सुरक्षाकर्मियों को बहुत ज्यादा सावधानी बरतने के लिए कहा गया है। माना जा रहा है कि नक्सलियों ने 2 मार्च को तेलंगाना की पुलिस द्वारा बीजापुर जिले के पुजारी कांकेड़ में 10 नक्सलियों को मार गिराने का बदला बसों को जलाकर लिया है।




