छत्तीसगढ़ः CM रमन सिंह की अजीत जोगी को खुली चुनौती, बोले- जहां से चाहें लड़ लें चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 04:00 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस जोगी पार्टी के संस्थापक और राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के राजनांदगांव सीट से चुनाव लड़ने की खबरों पर छत्तीसगढ़ के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है। उन्होंने मीडिया से मुखातिब होते हुए एक सवाल के जवाब में अजीत जोगी के चैलेंज को स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि चुनाव लड़ना एक लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार है। इसलिए अजीत जोगी जहां से चाहें, वहां से चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं।
 



बता दें कि अजीत जोगी ने हाल ही में एक साक्षात्कार के दौरान ऐलान किया था कि वह आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह के खिलाफ लड़ेंगे। इस मामले में कांग्रेस के आधिकारिक प्रवक्ता भी अजीत जोगी के रमन सिंह की सीट से चुनाव लड़ने की पुष्टि कर चुके हैं।

गौरतलब है कि राजनांदगांव मुख्यमंत्री रमम सिंह का गढ़ है और वहां से उन्हें की धूल नहीं चटा सकता है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद अजीत जोगी राजनांदगांव से चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान कर चुके हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ में पिछले 14 सालों से भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की सरकार है। यहां कुल 90 विधानसभा सीटें हैं। 
