Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh Villagers of Basera Khurd in Balrampur have been defecating in the open

छत्तीसगढ़: सरकारी दावों के बावजूद खुले में शौच को मजबूर लोग, अभी तक नहीं हुआ शौचालयों का निर्माण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 10:47 AM IST
खुलें में शौच को जाती महिलाएं
खुलें में शौच को जाती महिलाएं - फोटो : ANI
सरकार द्वारा कहा गया कि पूरे देश को खुले में शौच से मुक्ति मिल गई हैं। लेकिन इस बात के कोई प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में आज भी लोग खुले में शौच करने को मजबूर हैं। 
बलरामपुर के बसेरा खुर्द के ग्रामीण शौचालय ना होने की वजह से खुले में शौच को मजबूर है। सरकार द्वारा शौच मुक्त योजना के तहत अभी तक शौचालयों का निर्माण नहीं कराया गया है जिस कारण ग्रामीणों को मजबूरन खुले में शौच जाना पड़ रहा है। 

मरकाम पंचायत के सीईओ ने इस मामले में कहा है कि 2015-16 में, शौचालय के निर्माण को सरकार द्वारा अनुमोदित किया गया था। लेकिन इसके बाद भी शौचालयों का निर्माण नहीं हुआ है तो इसकी जांच की जाएगी। साथ ही अगर कोई दोषी पाया गया तो उस पर कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।  
chhattisgarh raipur
