छत्तीसगढ़ : 2018 के आईईडी हमले में शामिल नक्सली कमांडर टाइगर हूंगा गिरफ्तार

Naxalite commander Tiger Hoonga, who was involved in the 2018 IED attack against CRPF & another IED attack last year, has been arrested. We've been looking for him since 2013. He was also involved in loot & killing of villagers: SP Sunil Sharma, Sukma Police, Chhattisgarh (26.07) pic.twitter.com/8Hc3cpktpb— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021
