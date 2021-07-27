बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: Naxalite commander Tiger Hoonga arrested in 2018 and 2020 IED attack against CRPF

छत्तीसगढ़ : 2018 के आईईडी हमले में शामिल नक्सली कमांडर टाइगर हूंगा गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 27 Jul 2021 03:28 AM IST
एसपी सुनील शर्मा, सुकमा पुलिस
एसपी सुनील शर्मा, सुकमा पुलिस - फोटो : [email protected]

छत्तीसगढ़ में सीआरपीएफ के खिलाफ 2018 आईईडी हमले और पिछले साल एक अन्य आईईडी हमले में शामिल नक्सली कमांडर टाइगर हूंगा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। सुकमा पुलिस एसपी सुनील शर्मा ने कहा कि हम 2013 से उसकी तलाश कर रहे थे। वह ग्रामीणों की लूट और हत्या में भी शामिल था।
city & states chhattisgarh sukma district crpf naxalite ied attack tiger hoonga chhattisgarh news
