शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh Five Naxals have surrendered in Sukma

छत्तीसगढ़ः 12 लाख के इनामी समेत पांच नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर, बड़ी वारदातों में थे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 03:58 PM IST
विज्ञापन
पांच नक्सलियों ने किया समर्पण
पांच नक्सलियों ने किया समर्पण - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में नक्सलियों के खिलाफ अभियान में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। तीन इनामी समेत पांच नक्सलियों ने समर्पण कर दिया है जिसमें पांच लाख की ईनामी महिला नक्सली भी शामिल है। नक्सलियों ने सुकमा एस पी शलभ सिन्हा के समक्ष समर्पण किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि समर्पण करने वालों में पांच-पांच लाख के दो और दो लाख के एक ईनामी नक्सली शामिल है। ये नक्सली बुर्कापाल जैसी बड़ी वारदातों में शामिल थे।
विज्ञापन

मात्र 4,999 रुपये में पाएं NDA के ऑनलाइन कोर्स में दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chhattisgarh chhattisgarh naxal five naxals have surrendered sukma sukma naxal area crpf

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फर्जीवाड़े में गिरफ्तार युवक
Agra

अनामिका प्रकरण: मास्टरमाइंड का भाई गिरफ्तार, नाम से लेकर डिग्री तक फर्जी, कई और खुलासे

11 जून 2020

18 जून को मंगल अपनी राशि बदलने वाले हैं।
Predictions

18 जून को मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन बढ़ा सकता है परेशानी, जानिए आपकी राशि पर असर

11 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
नुपुर अलंकार
Bollywood

आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहीं हैं 'दीया बाती और हम' की ये अभिनेत्री, मां का इलाज करवाना हुआ मुश्किल

11 जून 2020

अजय पंडिता (फाइल फोटो), बिलखती बेटियां व परिजन
Jammu

अजय पंडिता की बेटी ने आतंकियों को ललकारा, कहा- पापा का शेर अभी जिंदा है

11 जून 2020

केईएम अस्पताल के कॉरिडोर में रखी गई लाशें (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: अंतिम संस्कार को तरसती लाशें, मुंबई के मुर्दाघर में शव रखने की भी जगह नहीं

11 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
anamika shukla
Lucknow

अनामिका प्रकरण: एक और नया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के कर्मचारियों ने खोला राज

11 जून 2020

BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure IPL this year says Sourav Ganguly
Cricket News

खाली स्टेडियम में भी हो सकता है IPL, सौरव गांगुली का टूर्नामेंट के भविष्य पर बड़ा बयान

11 जून 2020

नोएडा प्राधिकरण के तत्कालीन मुख्य अभियंता यादव सिंह
Delhi NCR

चार्जशीट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यादव सिंह ने इस कार के लिए प्राधिकारण को लगाया था 1.76 करोड़ का चूना

11 जून 2020

George Floyd
World

मां की कब्र के बगल में दफनाया गया जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड का शव

11 जून 2020

सुपरहीरो
Television

धुंधली यादों में कहीं खो गए दूरदर्शन के ये पांच सुपरहीरो शोज, बच्चे ही नहीं बड़े भी थे इनके दीवाने

11 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited