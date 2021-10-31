छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा में मुठभेड़, तीन महिला नक्सली ढेर, तीनों पर था पांच-पांच लाख का इनाम

Each of the three Naxals killed in the encounter with District Reserve Guard, Dantewada this evening were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads. Arms & ammunition, two IEDs, medicines & Naxals literature have been recovered from the site: Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.