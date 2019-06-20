शहर चुनें

राहुल से मिले छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल, कहा- सभी चाहते हैं कि वह पार्टी अध्यक्ष बने रहें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 07:02 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज नई दिल्ली में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की। गांधी से मिलने के बाद बघेल ने कहा कि सभी यह चाहते हैं कि राहुल गांधी पार्टी अध्यक्ष बने रहें। किसी भी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को उनकी नेतृत्व क्षमता और कुशलता पर कोई शक नहीं है। उनके अंदर सभी को साथ लेकर चलने की क्षमता है। 
congress chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel rahul gandhi congress president
