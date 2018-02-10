अपना शहर चुनें

CG Budget 2018: मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने पेश किया बजट, किसानों के लिए खोला खजाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:41 PM IST
रमन सिंह - फोटो : PTI
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने बजट पेश किया। प्रदेश की रमन सरकार का बजट किसानों पर केंद्रित रहा। उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि इस बार के बजट में शिक्षाकर्मियों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान होगा लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। बजट पेश करने से पहले प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने कहा कि यह बजट जनता की उम्मीदों का पूरा करने वाला है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बजट के बाद छत्तीसगढ़ प्रगति पथ पर और तेजी से दौड़ेगा। 

पिछले साल की तुलना में छत्तीसगढ़ की सरकार ने 29 फीसदी का इजाफा किया है। इस बार 13,480 करोड़ रुपये का बजट पेश किया गया है। अपने भाषण में मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने कहा कि इस बजट से किसानों के घर में समृद्धि आएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि प्राकृतिक संकट में हमारी सरकार ने किसानों का ख्याल रखा है। उन्होंने बताया कि फसल बीमा योजना के लिए 136 करोड़ रुपये का आवंटन किया गया। खास बात यह रही कि इस बजट में कोई नया टैक्स नहीं लगाया गया है। 

बजट में हुई ये घोषणाएं 
अपने बजट में उन्होंने बताया कि छत्तीसगढ़ में किसानों के लिए 6 नए महाविद्यालय खोले जाएंगे। कृषक ज्योति योजना के लिए 2957 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है। राज्य में किसानों की फसल क्षति के लिए 546 करोड़ रुपये का प्रावधान किया गया है। अपने भाषण में रमन सिंह ने कहा कि राज्य के किसानों को स्किल्ड बनाने के लिए उन्हें खेती के गुर सिखाए जाएंगे। अपने भाषण में उन्होंने सिचाई के लिए 91 करोड़ रूपये का प्रावधान किया गया। 

अपने भाषण में राज्य के मुखिया ने पत्रकारों को 30 हजार रुपये तक का अधिक बीमा कवर करने का ऐलान किया है। इसके अलावा बीपीएल परिवारों को 40 यूनिट तक बिजली मुफ्त दी जाएगी। भाषण में रमन सिंह ने कहा कि आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के मानदेय को बढ़ाया जाएगा।    
