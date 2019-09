छत्तीसगढ़: सरेआम पत्नी के साथ की मारपीट, फिर दिया तीन तलाक

Chhattisgarh: Woman claimed that she was given triple talaq and assaulted by her husband while she was returning after appearing in Court in connection with seeking maintenance from her husband. (17/9) pic.twitter.com/lzGYv6dunZ

Police says,"victim alleges she was assaulted&given triple talaq by her husband on Sept 12 while returning from Court. Case registered against the man for assaulting her, section under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage)Act will be added after further probe."(17/9) https://t.co/NnMq7uHqSI pic.twitter.com/PLAPIFyIXj