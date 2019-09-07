शहर चुनें

Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने लोगों को दिया तोहफा, उद्योगों की स्थापना के लिए देंगे रियायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 09:44 AM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो)
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने शुक्रवार को घोषणा की है कि राज्य में खाद्य प्रसंस्करण, लघु वन उपज और हर्बल आधारित उद्योगों की स्थापना के लिए रियायतें प्रदान की जाएंगी। इसके लिए दो महीने में नीति बनाई जाएगी।
bhupesh baghel concession policy industries भूपेश बघेल रियायत
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

