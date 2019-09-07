छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने लोगों को दिया तोहफा, उद्योगों की स्थापना के लिए देंगे रियायत

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel yesterday announced that concessions will be provided for establishment of food-processing, small forest produce and herbal-based industries in the state.Policy to be formulated in two months. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FTp39RVijr— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
छत्तीसगढ़ के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी की तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें दिल्ली के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बीती रात राज्य के बिलासपुर जिले में जाति प्रमाण पत्र मामले में जोगी के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज किया गया है।
6 सितंबर 2019