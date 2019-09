ट्रेन में बैग हुआ चोरी तो कांग्रेसी मंत्री ने पीएम मोदी को लेकर दिया अजीबोगरीब बयान

Chhattisgarh Minister&Congress's Premsai S Tikam on 100 days of Modi govt, in Koriya yesterday, says, "Modi Ji railway mein chori karwa rahe hain aur mantriyon ka bag chori karwa rahe hain. Yeh unki uplabdhi hai." His bag was allegedly stolen from Amarkantak Express on 17 Sept. pic.twitter.com/Y0aEQ1GNMh