Air India Bhubneshwar-Mumbai flight declared emergency landing at Raipur

भुवनेश्वर से मुंबई जा रही एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट की रायपुर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 08:09 PM IST
एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट की रायपुर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग
एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट की रायपुर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एयर इंडिया एआई 670 भुवनेश्वर-मुंबई प्लाइट की रायपुर में तकनीकी दिक्कतों की वजह से इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग करानी पड़ी। सभी 182 यात्री सुरक्षित हैं और इन्हें विमान से बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। इस विमान ने शाम 5 बजकर 6 मिनट पर भुवनेश्वर से उड़ान भरी थी। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
air india air india bhubneshwar-mumbai flight raipur
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में विशाल आईईडी का बरामद, हो सकता था बड़ा हादसा

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा के कोंडासवाली इलाके में नक्सलियों द्वारा लगाए गए एक विशाल आईईडी का पता लगाया। आईईडी का पता लगाकर 231 बटालियन ने कई जानें बचाईं।

8 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

सरकारी स्कूल के सात शिक्षकों की शर्मनाक हरकत, छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ मामले में गिरफ्तार

8 नवंबर 2019

कोर्ट ने सुनाया फैसला
Chhattisgarh

फर्जी बिल दिखाकर लाखों के गबन को लेकर साईओ और लिपिक को कोर्ट ने सुनाई सजा

8 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में नक्सलियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में सीआरपीएफ का जवान शहीद

7 नवंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

सुकमा: राइफल सफाई के दौरान अचानक चली गोली, सीआरपीएफ जवान घायल

7 नवंबर 2019

नई भाजपा सरकार में अपराध नहीं थमा
Chhattisgarh

युवती की हत्या के बाद शव को जलाकर आत्मसमर्पण करने थाने पहुंचा युवक

5 नवंबर 2019

नक्सली
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर, डीआरजी टीम की मिली सफलता

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ः पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने अपने क्वार्टर में कीटनाशक पीकर दी जान

4 नवंबर 2019

नक्सली: प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Chhattisgarh

3 लाख के इनामी नक्सली ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, कई बड़ी घटनाओं में था हाथ

2 नवंबर 2019

रमन सिंह-भूपेश बघेल
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Bye-Election result: कांग्रेस ने बचाया अपना गढ़, चित्रकोट में भाजपा के लच्छुराम हारे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

