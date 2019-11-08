भुवनेश्वर से मुंबई जा रही एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट की रायपुर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

Air India: AI 670 (Bhubneshwar-Mumbai) flight has declared emergency landing at Raipur due to some technical issues. All 182 passengers are safe and deplaned. Flight was airborne at 17.06 at Bhubneshwar. Further investigation is going on. pic.twitter.com/gMU2q9Q10c— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा के कोंडासवाली इलाके में नक्सलियों द्वारा लगाए गए एक विशाल आईईडी का पता लगाया। आईईडी का पता लगाकर 231 बटालियन ने कई जानें बचाईं।
8 नवंबर 2019