4 BSF jawans, one DRG and one civilian injured in IED blast in Bijapur Ghatti (7 kms from Bijapur). All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. Exchange of fire underway b/w security forces&naxals,situation under control:P Sundarraj, DIG-Anti-Naxal Ops, #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/hyQUcd7ADg