बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   5 security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Bijapur chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ : सुरक्षा बल और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, पांच जवान शहीद और 15 लापता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुकमा Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 04 Apr 2021 07:58 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Naxal encounter
Naxal encounter - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में हुए सैनिक बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में पांच जवान शहीद हो गए हैं और 12 जवान घायल हैं। इसके अलावा 15 जवानों के लापता होने की खबर है। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chhattisgarh naxal encounter today jawan security personnel
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना की जांच के लिए नमूना एकत्र करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
India News

कोरोना की रफ्तार: मौत के मामले में तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंचा भारत, एक दिन में 89 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले

4 अप्रैल 2021

file pic
Meerut

किसान आंदोलन : गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर महापंचायत आज, ‘सब ठीक’ बताने की तैयारी में जुटी भाजपा

4 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना की जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
Lucknow

कोरोना की रफ्तार : यूपी में तीन गुना हो गई प्रतिदिन मिलने वाले मरीजों की संख्या, 14 की मौत

4 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर....
World

इराक: तीन लिंग के साथ पैदा हुआ बच्चा, दुनियाभर में यह पहला मामला, डॉक्टर भी हैरान

4 अप्रैल 2021

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
Bollywood

इन भारतीय सितारों पर पाकिस्तानी दर्शकों ने लुटाया प्यार, कुछ ऐसे भी जिन्हें मिली नफरत

3 अप्रैल 2021

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने रखा साउथ की इस मेगा ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म पर हाथ, ‘कबीर सिंह’ के निर्माता बनाएंगे रीमेक

3 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना : 24 घंटे में 50 हजार के करीब नए मामले आए, 277 लोगों की मौत

3 अप्रैल 2021

कौशानी मुखर्जी
India News

भाजपा हमलावर : तीन ऑडियो टेप और कौशानी मुखर्जी के वायरल वीडियो से बढ़ी तृणमूल की मुश्किल

3 अप्रैल 2021

आसिफ शेख, शुभांगी आत्रे, अक्षय पाटिल
Television

अंगूरी भाभी से लेकर विभूति नारायण तक, जानें कितनी मोटी कमाई करते हैं ये सितारें

3 अप्रैल 2021

GMC Hummer EV
Auto News

GMC Hummer SUV EV का डेब्यू: फुल चार्ज में चलेगी 560 किमी, मिले 18 कैमरे, क्रैब वाक जैसे दमदार फीचर्स

3 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X