Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   railways plan to install cctv camera in all trains and station by 2020

Budget 2018: सभी ट्रेन, स्टेशन पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे, रेलवे खर्च करेगा 3 हजार करोड़

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 05:40 PM IST
railways plan to install cctv camera in all trains and station by 2020
वित्त वर्ष 2018-19 में भारतीय रेलवे का पूरा फोकस यात्रियों की सुरक्षा पर रहेगा। इसके लिए रेलवे इस बार के बजट में 3 हजार करोड़ रुपये का प्रस्ताव पेश करेगा, ताकि यात्रा करते वक्त यात्रियों को किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी न हो। 

सभी ट्रेन, स्टेशन पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी पर कैमरे

RELATED

रेलवे इसके लिए अपनी सभी 11 हजार ट्रेन और 8500 छोटे-बड़े स्टेशन पर सीसीटीवी लगाने जा रही है। सीसीटीवी की खरीद के लिए रेलवे जल्द ही टेंडर जारी करेगा। अभी देश के 395 स्टेशन और 50 ट्रेनों में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगा हुआ है। 
आगे पढ़ें

हर कोच में होंगे 8 कैमरे
budget 2018 railways cctv camera

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

WEF ranks India below Pakistan and Nepal
Business

'उभरती हुई अर्थव्यवस्‍था' के मामले में भारत 62 वें स्थान पर

विश्व की उभरती हुई अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में भारत 62वें स्थान पर है। लेकिन नेपाल और पाकिस्तान जैसे छोटे देश इस मामले में हमारे देश से कहीं आगे हैं।

22 जनवरी 2018

Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opening to the public
Business

कैशियरलेस स्टोर: आइए, चुनिए और ले जाइए, कुछ ऐसा है Amazon का GO स्टोर

22 जनवरी 2018

Income Tax department send notice to 10,000 investors of Bitcoin in India
Business

आईटी विभाग ने बिटकॉइन में निवेश करने वाले 10,000 लोगों को भेजा नोटिस

20 जनवरी 2018

RBI said  10 rupees coins of different designs are legal tender
Business

10 के सिक्के नकली हैं या असली? RBI ने दूर किया ये बड़ा कन्फ्यूजन

17 जनवरी 2018

finance minister arun jaitely says petrol prices will be taken in next meeting
Business

वित्त मंत्री जेटली बोले - पेट्रोल पर अगली जीएसटी परिषद की मीटिंग में होगा फैसला

18 जनवरी 2018

before budget arun jaitely meets state finance ministers to give suggestion
Business

बजट से पहले राज्यों के वित्त मंत्री से मिले अरुण जेटली, राज्यों की मांगों पर विचार का दिया आश्वासन

18 जनवरी 2018

Airtel and Airtel Payment Bank eKYC licence suspends by UIDAI 
Business

एयरटेल और एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का ई-केवाईसी लाइसेंस सस्पेंड

16 दिसंबर 2017

JP Associates deposits Rs 150 crore in supream court
Business

जेपी ग्रुप ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जमा करवाए 150 करोड़ रुपये

15 दिसंबर 2017

ola to venture into food delivery business, acquires foodpanda
Business

OLA करेगी खाने की डिलीवरी, फूड पांडा को खरीदा, $200 मिलियन का होगा निवेश

19 दिसंबर 2017

Gujarat and Himachal election results will decide the market trend
Business

गुजरात और हिमाचल के चुनाव नतीजों से तय होगा बाजार का रुख

18 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

कैसे बनती है 2 मिनट में चप्पल, आप भी देखिए...

चप्पल हमसब की जिंदगी के रोजमर्रा में काम आने वाली चीज है ,लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि ये कैसे बनती होगी। चलिए आज हम आपको बताते हैं कि चप्पल 2 मिनट में कैसे तैयार की जाती है...

21 जनवरी 2018

if taking bank service through mobile app be careful special story 1:30

मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए बैंक सर्विस लेने वाले सावधान, सुरक्षित नहीं बैंक अकाउंट

5 जनवरी 2018

RBI to soon bring new 10 rupees note in Indian market special story 1:09

10 रुपए के नोट में होंगे बदलाव, RBI जल्द लाएगा बाजार में

4 जनवरी 2018

People will fall on bank account closure special story 1:27

खाते बंद होने पर लोगों पर पड़ेगा ये असर, बंद होंगीं घाटे में चल रही सभी बैंक शाखाएं

26 दिसंबर 2017

ABOUT State Bank Rewardz scheme how to profit every time you spend SPECIAL STORY 2:15

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए खुशखबरी, ग्राहकों को प्रत्येक ट्रांजेक्शन पर मिलेंगे रिवार्ड प्वाइंट्स

17 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.