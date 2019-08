10 में से बचेंगे चार बड़े बैंक, छह का हुआ विलय, अब बचेंगे 12 सरकारी बैंक

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Union Bank of India, with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank shall become the fifth largest public sector bank now. pic.twitter.com/KGZZuaCuEi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: We shall continue with 2 banks which will have national presence - Bank of India with Rs 9.3 Lakh Crores of business size and Central Bank with Rs 4.68 Lakh Crores of business size. pic.twitter.com/J7lWuujMag