Friendship Day: 'लप्पू सा फ्रेंडशिप डे है, फ्रेंड तो मेरा कोई है ना', फ्रेंडशिप डे पर वायरल हुए मजेदार मीम्स

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Friendship Day 2023: भारत में यानी आज फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जा रहा है। देश में हर साल अगस्त के पहले रविवार को फ्रेंडशिप डे या मित्रता दिवस मनाया जाता है। यह दिन दोस्तों के लिए समर्पित है। दोस्ती एक ऐसा अनोखा और खूबसूरत रिश्ता है जो दो लोगों को बिना किसी खून के रिश्ते के जोड़ने का काम करता है। यह दिन दोस्तों को खास अहसास कराने और जीवन में उनके महत्व को दर्शाने के लिए होता है।
#FriendshipDay— Kadak (@kadak_chai_) August 6, 2023
Who else also getting irritation by friendship forward msgs😖 pic.twitter.com/Vdnyllyh9Y
People wishing happy #FriendshipDay to their friends— Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) August 6, 2023
Me with zero (0) friends pic.twitter.com/2MTRByITnX
#FriendshipDay exist: pic.twitter.com/ZqnTow3jzZ— Hariom Thakkar (@hariom_0702) August 6, 2023
Happy Friendship Day mowas ♥️#FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/DkjWEbD3KC— Chitti Kanna (@Fan4Tarak) August 6, 2023
क्यूंकि ..... हर ऐक दोस्त कमीना होता है— nkm (@Enkeyem11) August 6, 2023
Greetings to all dear friends on 'Friendship Day' ....
Enjoy some shades #FriendshipDay #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/IFAaFfJbox
Happy Friendship Day 😅❤️🙌#FriendshipDay #FriendshipGoals #FriendshipDay2023 pic.twitter.com/MXl55BnVSs— Uma Vikraman ❤ (@UmaBalachandren) August 6, 2023
Happy Friendship Day 😂#FriendshipDaypic.twitter.com/WxBlaLCuQA— Chitti Kanna (@Fan4Tarak) August 6, 2023
Happy #FriendshipDay whoever has pic.twitter.com/gwiJNz8iHj— Neelesh 🕊 (@theNilesh_) August 6, 2023
#FriendshipDay #FriendsForever— BOT GIRL⭐ (@DestroyhumansQT) August 6, 2023
🤖 Happy Friendship Day... pic.twitter.com/yTcVmzhC8C
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed