Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Bizarre News ›   Friendship Day 2023 Friendship Meme Quotes Funny Guy and Girl Best Friend Memes Photos

Friendship Day: 'लप्पू सा फ्रेंडशिप डे है, फ्रेंड तो मेरा कोई है ना', फ्रेंडशिप डे पर वायरल हुए मजेदार मीम्स

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: धर्मेंद्र सिंह Updated Sun, 06 Aug 2023 04:56 PM IST
सार

सालों से फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जा रहा है। साल 1958 में पहली बार फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया गया था। पराग्वे में 30 जुलाई 1958 को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मित्रता दिवस मनाने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था।

Friendship Day 2023 Friendship Meme Quotes Funny Guy and Girl Best Friend Memes Photos
Friendship Day 2023 - फोटो : Twitter

विस्तार
Follow Us

Friendship Day 2023: भारत में यानी आज फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जा रहा है। देश में हर साल अगस्त के पहले रविवार को फ्रेंडशिप डे या मित्रता दिवस मनाया जाता है। यह दिन दोस्तों के लिए समर्पित है। दोस्ती एक ऐसा अनोखा और खूबसूरत रिश्ता है जो दो लोगों को बिना किसी खून के रिश्ते के जोड़ने का काम करता है। यह दिन दोस्तों को खास अहसास कराने और जीवन में उनके महत्व को दर्शाने के लिए होता है। 



सालों से फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जा रहा है। साल 1958 में पहली बार फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया गया था। पराग्वे में 30 जुलाई 1958 को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मित्रता दिवस(International Friendship Day) मनाने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। संयुक्त राष्ट्र (UN) की तरफ से 2011 में 30 जुलाई को आधिकारिक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मित्रता दिवस घोषित किया था, लेकिन भारत समेत कई देशों में अगस्त महीने के पहले रविवार को फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जाता है। इस मौके सोशल मीडिया पर एक से बढ़कर एक मीम्स वायरल हो रहे हैं। इन मीम्स को पढ़कर आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। 

 
 

 
विज्ञापन

 

 

Viral Video: 'लप्पू सा सचिन, झींगुर सा लड़का' पर बना ऐसा गाना, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गया वायरल
 

Weird Wedding Ritual: इस गांव में सफेद कपड़े में विदा होती है दुल्हन, जानिए इस अनोखे रिवाज के पीछे की वजह

 

 

 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed