Friendship Day: 'लप्पू सा फ्रेंडशिप डे है, फ्रेंड तो मेरा कोई है ना', फ्रेंडशिप डे पर वायरल हुए मजेदार मीम्स

Friendship Day 2023: भारत में यानी आज फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जा रहा है। देश में हर साल अगस्त के पहले रविवार को फ्रेंडशिप डे या मित्रता दिवस मनाया जाता है। यह दिन दोस्तों के लिए समर्पित है। दोस्ती एक ऐसा अनोखा और खूबसूरत रिश्ता है जो दो लोगों को बिना किसी खून के रिश्ते के जोड़ने का काम करता है। यह दिन दोस्तों को खास अहसास कराने और जीवन में उनके महत्व को दर्शाने के लिए होता है।

#FriendshipDay

Who else also getting irritation by friendship forward msgs😖 pic.twitter.com/Vdnyllyh9Y — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) August 6, 2023

People wishing happy #FriendshipDay to their friends



Me with zero (0) friends pic.twitter.com/2MTRByITnX — Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) August 6, 2023

क्यूंकि ..... हर ऐक दोस्त कमीना होता है

Greetings to all dear friends on 'Friendship Day' ....

Enjoy some shades #FriendshipDay #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/IFAaFfJbox — nkm (@Enkeyem11) August 6, 2023

सालों से फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जा रहा है। साल 1958 में पहली बार फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया गया था। पराग्वे में 30 जुलाई 1958 को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मित्रता दिवस(International Friendship Day) मनाने का प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया था। संयुक्त राष्ट्र (UN) की तरफ से 2011 में 30 जुलाई को आधिकारिक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मित्रता दिवस घोषित किया था, लेकिन भारत समेत कई देशों में अगस्त महीने के पहले रविवार को फ्रेंडशिप डे मनाया जाता है। इस मौके सोशल मीडिया पर एक से बढ़कर एक मीम्स वायरल हो रहे हैं। इन मीम्स को पढ़कर आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे।