शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   amazing foot binding bizarre practice for bound to be beautiful was symbol of beauty in china

खूबसूरती के लिए हद पार कर दी थी यहां की महिलाओं ने, अपने पैरों को तोड़कर देती थीं एेसा आकार

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 12:29 PM IST
amazing foot binding bizarre practice for bound to be beautiful was symbol of beauty in china
1 of 7
कहा जाता है की फैशन और खूबसूरत दिखने के कुछ तरीके अजीब और खतरनाक होते हैं। फैशन के लिए लोग कुछ भी करने को तैयार होते हैं। हालांकि, अगर हम 10 वीं सदी के फैशन के तरीकों पर नजर डालें, तो ये सच है कि उस समय की महिलाओं ने फैशन के खतरनाक ट्रेंड को अपनाया था। इस खबर को विस्तार से पढ़ने के बाद आपको विश्वास हो जाएगा की उस समय में महिलाएं इस फैशन को अपनाने के लिए अपनी जान से खेल जाती थीं। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bound to be beautiful bizarre foot binding amazing foot binding in china foot binding in china dangerous beauty trends throughout history अजीबोगरीब खबरें चीन का फैशन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Yamini Joshi
Bizarre News

अमेरिका में चाहिए 'घर का खाना' तो मिलिए इस भारतीय महिला से, विदेशी भी आते हैं ट्रेनिंग लेने

4 फरवरी 2019

Mahabharat Bheem
Bizarre News

भीम के अंदर कैसे आया था 10 हजार हाथियों का बल? नहीं जानते होंगे महाभारत से जुड़ा ये रहस्य

4 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
Weird story of 19th Century Journalist Revealed The Ways Women Were Tortured Strangely
Bizarre News

20वीं सदी की वो महिला पत्रकार जो खुद पागलखाने में हो गई थी भर्ती, करना चाहती थी ये काम

4 फरवरी 2019

Pm narendra modi swachh bharat mission gramin project toilet
Bizarre News

शौचालय में बैठा था बुजुर्ग तभी घटी ये घटना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन की उड़ रहीं धज्जियां

5 फरवरी 2019

husband calls police on own wife after she refuses to split bill for chinese meal in australia
Bizarre News

आधा बिल न देने पर पत्नी के लिए पति ने बुलाई पुलिस, दोनों ने रेस्टोरेंट में खाया था खाना 

5 फरवरी 2019

weird story of Persian Princess of Qajar Who rejected 13 men and the committed suicide
Bizarre News

19वीं सदी की इस राजकुमारी की सुंदरता का कायल था जमाना, न मिलने पर 13 पुरुषों ने कर ली थी आत्महत्या

4 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bizarre News

Strange story of a man who filed case on his parents due to give birth to him
Bizarre News

अपने ही मां-बाप पर केस करने जा रहा है ये लड़का, बोला- क्यों पैदा किया मुझे?

4 फरवरी 2019

Mithi Pakistan
Bizarre News

पाकिस्तान के इस शहर में मुसलमानों से ज्यादा रहते हैं हिंदू, कभी नहीं होती कोई हिंसा

3 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ मेले में मौनी अमावस्या तिथि पर व्यापार, राजनीति और पद प्रतिष्ठा प्राप्ति हेतु विशेष पूजा करवाएं और प्रसाद की होम डिलीवरी पाएं।
विज्ञापन
new born baby
Bizarre News

यहां मां बनते ही महिलाओं को भेज दिया जाता है 'होटल', वजह जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

4 फरवरी 2019

100 years ago in America vaudeville house Victoria Theater Weird Story of a woman who never smiles
Bizarre News

100 साल पहले चर्चा का विषय थी ये महिला, जिसे कोई नहीं हंसा पाया, कॉमेडियन आज भी लेते हैं इनका नाम

3 फरवरी 2019

Strange Story of Family in Austria Sold Everything And Show Beauty Of Our Planet to Their Son
Bizarre News

अपना सबकुछ बेचकर 4 साल के बेटे के साथ ये अनोखा काम करने निकले हैं पति-पत्नी

3 फरवरी 2019

Vanmanush baba
Bizarre News

'वनमानुष बाबा' भी आए हैं कुंभ, दुल्हन सी सजी गाड़ी में रहते हैं, पत्नी को भी रखते हैं साथ

1 फरवरी 2019

Deadliest Lake In The World died thousands of people in one night here
Bizarre News

400 साल पुरानी है ये मौत की झील, रातों-रात ले ली थी 5 हजार लोगों और जानवरों की जान,

2 फरवरी 2019

फाइल
Bizarre News

सुहागरात पर हुआ बवाल, रातभर सिसकती रही दुल्हन और अगले ही दिन छोड़ दिया ससुराल

30 जनवरी 2019

Claire Granville
Bizarre News

13 महीने की बच्ची को हो गया था खतरे का आभास, ऐसे बचाई मां की जान

3 फरवरी 2019

people live 65 days in darkness utqiagvik town in alaska midnight sun
Bizarre News

साल के 65 दिन अंधेरे में रहते हैं इस अमीर देश के लोग, वजह है दिलचस्प

3 फरवरी 2019

1954 kumbh
Bizarre News

क्या सच में नेहरु की वजह से 1954 के कुंभ में हुआ था भयानक हादसा? सैकड़ों लोगों की हो गई थी मौत

2 फरवरी 2019

Mahatma gandhi
Bizarre News

गांधीजी को मारने वाले नाथूराम गोडसे की अस्थियां नदी में क्यों नहीं बहाई गईं आज तक?

30 जनवरी 2019

Joanne Leach UK
Bizarre News

नींद पूरी किए बिना महिला कर रही थी एक्सरसाइज, हो गई मौत, जांच में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली वजह

3 फरवरी 2019

doctor louis profeta checks facebook of patients before giving their death news to family
Bizarre News

ये डॉक्टर अपने मरीजों की मौत की खबर देने से पहले देखता है उनका फेसबुक, वजह जानकर रो पड़ेंगे

31 जनवरी 2019

The reason and facts behind invention of months name january to december
Bizarre News

जानिए जनवरी से लेकर दिसंबर तक कैसे पड़े महीनों के नाम, बड़ी रोचक है कहानी

2 फरवरी 2019

incident this woman sneezed out a ring that has been stuck in her nose for 12 years
Bizarre News

लड़की ने मारी छींक तो नाक से निकली ये कीमती चीज, हर कोई देखकर हो गया हैरान

30 जनवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.