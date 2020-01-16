शहर चुनें

Train collided with bullock cart in Samastipur Khagariya division, Bihar

बिहार : समस्तीपुर में ट्रेन से टकराई बैलगाड़ी, पांच की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

एएनआई, समस्तीपुर Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 05:31 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बिहार के समस्तीपुर में गुरुवार को एक रेल हादसा हो गया। इस हादसमें पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक हसनपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास ट्रेन ने बैलगाड़ी को टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। यह हादसा समस्तीपुर-खगड़िया रेलवे डिवीजन पर हुआ है।



 
train accident bihar
