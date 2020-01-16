बिहार : समस्तीपुर में ट्रेन से टकराई बैलगाड़ी, पांच की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

बिहार के समस्तीपुर में गुरुवार को एक रेल हादसा हो गया। इस हादसमें पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

Bihar: 5 people killed, 2 seriously injured, after a train collided with a bullock-cart near Hasanpur railway station in Samastipur-Khagariya division