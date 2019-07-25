शहर चुनें

Three naxals killed in an encounter between naxals & security forces in Chakarbandha forest, Bihar

बिहार : छकरबंधा वन में सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच टकराव, तीन नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 08:24 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ऑब्जर्वर रिसर्च फाउंडेशन
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के औरंगाबाद जिले में छकरबंधा वन में गुरुवार को सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई। सुरक्षा बलों ने इस दौरान तीन नक्सलियों को मार गिराया और सात हथियार कब्जे में लिए हैं।
bihar aurangabad chakarbandha forest naxalites naxak encounter security forces
