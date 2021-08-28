गया: फिर से खुला विश्व धरोहर महाबोधि मंदिर, सुबह 5 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक कर सकेंगे दर्शन

Bihar | The world heritage Mahabodhi Temple, which has been closed since April due to Covid-induced lockdown, reopened for the general public
Temple will remain open from 5am to 9pm: Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) Secy, Nangzey Dorjee (27.08) pic.twitter.com/SAmzw8Uv4l— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.