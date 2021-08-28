बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Bihar ›   The world heritage Mahabodhi Temple reopened for the general public

गया: फिर से खुला विश्व धरोहर महाबोधि मंदिर, सुबह 5 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक कर सकेंगे दर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sat, 28 Aug 2021 07:23 AM IST
विश्व धरोहर महाबोधि मंदिर
विश्व धरोहर महाबोधि मंदिर - फोटो : ani

बिहार का गया स्थित विश्व धरोहर महाबोधि मंदिर आज से आम जनता के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा। यह मंदिर अप्रैल से कोरोना के कारण के बंद था। बोधगया मंदिर प्रबंधन समिति सचिव, नांगजे दोरजी ने बताया कि मंदिर की समिति ने फैसला किया है कि लोग अब मंदिर में सुबह 5 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक दर्शन कर सकेंगे। 
city & states bihar mahabodhi temple gaya news bihar news
