Home ›   Bihar ›   Road accident truck and bus collide on National Highway Rohtas, Bihar

बिहार: रोहतास में भीषण सड़क हादसा, पांच की मौत, 12 घायल

एएनआई, रोहतास Updated Sun, 23 Feb 2020 12:55 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिहार के रोहतास जिले में रविवार को बस और ट्रक में भीषण टक्कर हो गई है। हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 12 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक दुर्घटना शिवसागर ब्लॉक के किरहिरी के पास राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग दो पर हुई है। सूचना पाकर मौके पर भारी संख्या में स्थानील लोग जुट गए इसके बाद स्थानीय पुलिस भी पहुंच गई।
पुलिस ने बताया कि बस भभुआ से रोतास आ रही थी। घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मृतकों की अभी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।
road accident truck and bus collide national highway

