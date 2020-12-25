शहर चुनें
केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद की माता का निधन, गिरिराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 08:38 AM IST
अपनी माता विमला के साथ रविशंकर प्रसाद
अपनी माता विमला के साथ रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर की माता विमला का गुरुवार रात को निधन हो गया है। इसकी जानकारी केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा नेता गिरिराज सिंह ने ट्वीट कर दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हो रहा है के केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद जी की माताजी विमला जी का कल रात्रि निधन हो गया, प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति और परिवार को दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।'
city & states bihar patna ravi shankar prasad giriraj singh ravi shankar prasad mother twitter

