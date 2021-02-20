शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Patna ›   Bihar Panchayati Raj Department is contemplating to declare ineligible for public representative in whose areas the works under Mukhyamantri Gramin Peyjal Yojana have not been completed

नल-जल योजना पूरी न करने वालों पर गिर सकती है गाज, घोषित किए जा सकते हैं अयोग्य

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: संजीव कुमार झा
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 05:13 PM IST
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : पीटीआई
बिहार में पंचायती राज विभाग अपने निकम्मे सदस्यों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करने के मूड में नजर आ रहा है। दरअसल विभाग इस बात पर विचार कर रहा है कि अगर नल-जल योजना (मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेय जल योजना) के तहत कोई भी सदस्य अपने कार्य को पूरा नहीं करते हैं तो उनके चुनाव लड़ने पर रोक लगाई जा सकती है और वे अयोग्य उम्मीदवार घोषित किए जा सकते हैं।
city & states patna bihar panchayati raj department nal jal yojna nitish kumar

