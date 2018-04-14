शहर चुनें

Bihar

बिहार: रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन के डिब्बे में घुसी रेल की पटरी, एक की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 08:45 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
बिहार की ट्रेन लखीसराय-मौर्य एक्सप्रेस हादसे का शिकार हुई है, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है, जबिक दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसा किऊल रेलवे जंक्शन के पास हुआ जब अप लाइन के किनारे रखी 10 फीट लंबी रेल पटरी ट्रेन में घुस गई।
बताया जा रहा है कि तेज रफ्तार से आ रही मौर्य एक्सप्रेस के इंजन के बाद वाली जनरल बोगी में पटरी घुसी है। बोगी के दरवाजे के पास वाली सिंगल सीट पर बैठे शख्स की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हालांकि, ट्रेन एक बड़े हादसे का शिकार होने से बच गई है, लेकिन घटना ने रेल प्रशासन पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।




दरअसल, यह एक बड़ी चूक का मामला है और अगर हादसा बड़ा होता तो सैकड़ों जिंदगियां खत्म हो सकती थी। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ट्रेन में मौजूद लोगों ने हादसे के बाद स्टेशन पहुंचकर हंगामा किया। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भेज दिया गया है।
