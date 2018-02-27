शहर चुनें

9 बच्चों की मौत का मामला: बिहार विधानसभा में हंगामा, आरोपी नेता फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 12:43 PM IST
24 फरवरी को बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के झपहा के धर्मपुर गांव में स्थित एक सरकारी स्कूल की इमारत में एक अनियंत्रित कार घुस गई थी। जिसने 33 लोगों को कुचला दिया था। इस घटना में 9 छात्रों की मौत हो गई थी। मामले में भाजपा के एक नेता मनोज बैठा का नाम सामने आ रहा है। इसी को लेकर राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के नेता और पूर्व उप-मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर हमला कर रहे हैं।
तेजस्वी ने कहा- अभी तक मनोज बैठा को गिरफ्तार क्यों नहीं किया गया है? खबरें आई थीं कि उसने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है लेकिन हमें यह नहीं पता है कि ऐसा हुआ भी है या नहीं। केवल प्रशासन बता सकता है कि उसने आत्मसमर्पण किया, गिरफ्तार हुआ या नेपाल भाग गया है। ना तो नीतीश कुमार और ना ही सुशील कुमार मोदी ने इसपर अभी तक कुछ कहा है और ना ही माफी मांगी है। सरकार इसे कालीन के नीचे छुपाने की कोशिश कर रही है। कहां गई नीतीश जी की अंतरात्मा?

इस मामले को लेकर विधानसभा के बाहर आरजेडी विधायकों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। बढ़ते विरोध के बाद विधानसभा दोपहर दो बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई है। इस मामले पर बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी का कहना है कि सरकार को शर्म आनी चाहिए। शराब पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध नहीं लगा है, यह आसानी से उपलब्ध है। जब तक मनोज बैठा गिरफ्तार नहीं हो जाता हम विधानसभा को चलने नहीं देंगे।

बता दें कि इस मामले पर सुशील मोदी ने सोमवार को कहा था कि मनोज बैठा सीतामढ़ी जिले से भाजपा नेता हैं। उसके नेपाल फरार होने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि वो अगर पाताल में भी होगा, तो उसे खोज कर निकालेंगे। आरोपी किसी भी दल का हो अपराधी है और उस पर कार्रवाई होगी। हालांकि, आरोपी नेता को भाजपा ने पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है।  

