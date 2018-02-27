Neither Nitish Kumar nor Sushil Modi have spoken on this or sought apology yet. Govt is trying to brush this under the carpet. Kahan gayi Nitish Ji ki antaraatma?: Tejashwi Yadav on #Muzaffarpur hit and run case pic.twitter.com/J2BVUkHcOI— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
The govt should be ashamed, there is no complete ban on liquor, it is available easily. Until Manoj Baitha is arrested we will not let the house (Bihar Assembly) run: RJD's Rabri Devi on Muzaffarpur hit & run case. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Z4iw0SLReU— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 फरवरी 2018