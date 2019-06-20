पीएम के रात्रिभोज पर मीसा भारती का कटाक्ष, कहा- इस पैसे से दवाएं खरीद सकते थे, राजद नहीं होगी शामिल

मीसा भारती ने रात्रिभोज की आलोचना करते हुए कि इस कार्यक्रम के आयोजन में जो धनराशि खर्च की जा रही है उससे दवाएं और उपकरण खरीदे जा सकते हैं।
RJD leader Misa Bharti to ANI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will not be going for dinner called by Prime Minister today because of deaths of children in Muzaffarpur (due to AES). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KA13a0LdQ6— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019
RJD leader Misa Bharti to ANI on dinner called by Prime Minister for all parliamentarians today: Medicines and live equipment can be procured from the amount that is being spent in organising this dinner. https://t.co/220YtvoXRr— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने लू पीड़ितों से मिलने का फैसला किया है। वे पीड़ितों से मिलने के लिए गया के अनुग्रह नारायण मेमोरियल मेडिकल कॉलेज जाएंगे। इससे पहले नीतीश की नवादा और गया का हवाई सर्वे करने की योजना थी।
20 जून 2019