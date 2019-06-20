पीएम के रात्रिभोज पर मीसा भारती का कटाक्ष, कहा- इस पैसे से दवाएं खरीद सकते थे, राजद नहीं होगी शामिल

RJD leader Misa Bharti to ANI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will not be going for dinner called by Prime Minister today because of deaths of children in Muzaffarpur (due to AES). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KA13a0LdQ6

RJD leader Misa Bharti to ANI on dinner called by Prime Minister for all parliamentarians today: Medicines and live equipment can be procured from the amount that is being spent in organising this dinner. https://t.co/220YtvoXRr