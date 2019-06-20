शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
पीएम के रात्रिभोज पर मीसा भारती का कटाक्ष, कहा- इस पैसे से दवाएं खरीद सकते थे, राजद नहीं होगी शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 04:37 PM IST
राजद नेता मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
राजद नेता मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल की नेता और राजद मुखिया लालू प्रसाद यादव की बेटी मीसा भारती ने कहा है कि पार्टी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा बुलाए गए रात्रिभोज कार्यक्रम में शिरकत नहीं करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह फैसला मुजफ्फरपुर में एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम (एईएस) के चलते होने वाली बच्चों की मौतों की वजह से लिया गया है।  मीसा भारती ने रात्रिभोज की आलोचना करते हुए कि इस कार्यक्रम के आयोजन में जो धनराशि खर्च की जा रही है उससे दवाएं और उपकरण खरीदे जा सकते हैं।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सांसदों को बैठक और रात्रिभोज के लिए आमंत्रित किया है। यह रात्रिभोज दिल्ली के अशोका होटल में आयोजित होना है। संसदीय कार्यमंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी ने सभी सांसदों इसके लिए निमंत्रण भेजा है। केंद्र में दूसरी बार एनडीए सरकार बनने के बाद सभी सांसदों के साथ यह पहली बैठक होगी।

बता दें कि बिहार इस समय मस्तिष्क ज्वर (चमकी बुखार) के कहर से जूझ रहा है। एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम या दिमागी बुखार की चपेट में आकर अब तक 117 बच्चे जान गंवा चुके हैं। वहीं लू के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या भी लगातार बढ़ रही है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 12 लोगों की लू लगने से मौत हो गई है। पिछले तीन दिनों में अब तक लू की वजह से 90 लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। 

bihar news rashtriya janata dal misa bharti pm dinner pm narendra modi muzaffarpur chamki fever acute encephalitis syndrome brain fever
