Bihar: Visuals from Ratanpur, Bhagalpur as mortal remains of CRPF Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur are being brought to his home. His father (Pic 4) had said after the #PulwamaAttack, "I will send my other son as well to fight. But Pakistan must be given a befitting reply" pic.twitter.com/3d7gy9xGaw