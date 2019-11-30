शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Long queues seen to purchase onions from Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited counter

बिहार: पटना और आरा में सस्ते प्याज के लिए दिखी लोगों की लंबी कतारें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 08:41 AM IST
प्याज के लिए लंबी लाइन में खड़े लोग
प्याज के लिए लंबी लाइन में खड़े लोग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्याज की कीमतों में लगातार तेजी जारी है। गुरुवार को संसद में डीएमके सांसद कनीमोझी ने शून्यकाल में पूछा कि प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों को काबू में करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार क्या रही है। प्याज की कीमतें तीन गुना बढ़कर 100 रुपये प्रति किलों पर पहुंच गई है। जिससे कि आम आदमी के घर का बजट बिगड़ गया है। इसी बीच बिहार के पटना और आरा में सस्ते प्याज के लिए लोगों की लंबी लाइनें देखने को मिलीं।
विज्ञापन
 

बिहार की राजधानी पटना में बिहार राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ लिमिटेड (बिस्कोमॉन) के काउंटर पर लोगों की लंबी कतारें नजर आईं। यहां राज्य सरकार 35 रुपये प्रति किलो के हिसाब से प्याज बेच रही है। इसी तरह आरा में भी प्याज के लिए लंबी लाइनें दिखीं। यहां पर भी सरकार सस्ती दरों पर प्याज बेच रही हैं।

लोगों की लंबी कतारों को देखते हुए प्याज बेचने के लिए लगे काउंटर पर मौजूद अधिकारियों को किसी भी आपात स्थिति से बचने के लिए हेलमेट पहनकर खड़ा होना पड़ा है। एक अधिकारी रोहित कुमार ने बताया कि 'पथराव और भगदड़ की घटनाएं हुई हैं, इसलिए यह हमारा एकमात्र विकल्प था। हमें कोई सुरक्षा मुहैया नहीं कराई गई है।'
 


 
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्याज
India News

प्याज की कीमतों में तेजी से अब प्याज की चोरी शुरू, 22 लाख रुपये की प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब

29 नवंबर 2019

Onion prices hits century hilarious memes on it goes viral on social media
Delhi NCR

प्याज के दाम पर सोशल मीडिया भी रोया, यूजर्स बोले- मेरे करन अर्जुन आएंगे दो किलो प्याज लाएंगे

29 नवंबर 2019

शिवपुरी के एसपी से मिले कारोबारी
Madhya Pradesh

नासिक से 22 लाख रुपये की 40 टन प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब, फिर मध्यप्रदेश में खाली मिला

29 नवंबर 2019

कनिमोझी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्याज की कीमतों को काबू में करने के लिए क्या कर रही सरकार: कनीमोझी

29 नवंबर 2019

imran hussain
Delhi NCR

महंगे प्याज का मसला पहुंचा केंद्रीय मंत्री पासवान के दरबार, दिल्ली के मंत्री ने लिखा खत

29 नवंबर 2019

बिहार विधानसभा
Bihar

प्याज की माला पहनकर बिहार विधानसभा पहुंचे राजद विधायक शिवचंद्र राम 

27 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
long queues state government onions
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Uddhav Thackeray
India News

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव सरकार की 'अग्निपरीक्षा' आज, थोड़ी देर में होगी महाविकास अघाड़ी की बैठक

30 नवंबर 2019

नैंसी और साहिल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नैंसी हत्याकांड: पति साहिल ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बोला-उसके फोन में मिले थे आपत्तिजनक फोटो

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: वीकेंड का वार में घर से बाहर होगा ये कंटेस्टेंट, नॉमिनेटड छह सदस्यों में नहीं है शामिल

30 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप साबित हुए ये 5 स्टार किड, कुछ तो सालों से नहीं आ रहे नजर

30 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: तीन पहियों की सरकार में शुरू हुई खींचतान, कांग्रेस उपमुख्यमंत्री पद पर अड़ी

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Salman Khan
Television

बिग बॉस ने बढ़ाई सलमान खान की फीस, अब हर एपिसोड के लिए लेंगे इतने करोड़ रुपये

30 नवंबर 2019

स्पाइक मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

डीआरडीओ की प्रतिक्रिया के बाद नरम पड़े इस्राइली फर्म राफेल के तेवर, कहा-हमारे संबंध मजबूत

30 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद: एक और महिला की लाश बरामद, यहीं हुई थी महिला डॉक्टर की हत्या

29 नवंबर 2019

Yami Gautam,Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

महिला डॉक्टर के साथ हुई हैवानियत से बॉलीवुड भी सदमे में, अक्षय सहित इन सितारों ने जताया दुख

29 नवंबर 2019

अनिल यादव
Delhi NCR

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

29 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

बिहार में गर्माया केंद्रीय विद्यालय मामला: कुशवाहा को महागठबंधन के साझीदारों का समर्थन

बिहार में विपक्षी महागठबंधन ने शुक्रवार को राज्य सरकार पर दो केंद्रीय विद्यालयों के लिए जमीन देने का दबाव बनाया।

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

बिहार: जलवायु परिवर्तन पर काम के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को नोबेल पुरस्कार देने की उठी मांग

29 नवंबर 2019

सुपर 30 संस्थापक आनंद कुमार
Bihar

पेश नहीं होने से हाईकोर्ट नाराज, सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार पर लगाया जुर्माना

27 नवंबर 2019

मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा
Bihar

बिहार: हाजीपुर में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा

23 नवंबर 2019

सड़क हादसा
Bihar

दिल्ली से बिहार जा रही डबल डेकर बस यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर पलटी, 30 यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल

25 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में आठ विस्फोटक बरामद, पुलिस ने किया निष्क्रिय, जांच जारी

28 नवंबर 2019

तेजस्वी यादव और जगदानंद सिंह
Bihar

बिहार: जगदानंद बनेंगे राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, तेजस्वी बोले- ऐसा होता तो नीतीश नहीं, हम होते सीएम

25 नवंबर 2019

प्रेमचंद मिश्रा
Bihar

बिहार में ग्रुप डी के 180 पदों के लिए 5 लाख आवेदन, नेताओं में मचा सियासी घमासान

21 नवंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार ने पार्षदों के लिए बना एगए आवासीय परिसर का उद्घाटन किया
Bihar

बिहार: अब 82 लाख के डुप्लेक्स में रहेंगे विधान परिषद के सदस्य, सीएम ने सौंपी चाबी

19 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्तर का तैराक गोपाल प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

बिहार: सरकार की लापरवाही के कारण चाय बेचने को मजबूर हुआ राष्ट्रीय स्तर का तैराक

21 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस नेता पंखुड़ी पाठक जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाले है। लेकिन उससे पहले अनिल यादव की पूर्व पत्नी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

29 नवंबर 2019

बालवीर 3:04

देव जोशी ने 19वें जन्मदिन पर शुरू की 'बाल वीर रिर्टन्स' की शूटिंग, पूरी टीम के साथ मनाया जश्न

29 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:05

फिल्म 'कमांडो 3' रिलीज, लोगों की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई

29 नवंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 3:12

गोडसे मामले पर साध्वी प्रज्ञा ने सदन में दो बार मांगी माफी, कहा सदन में मुझे 'आतंकी' कहना निंदनीय

29 नवंबर 2019

प्याज 1:23

प्याज की कीमतों में तेजी से अब प्याज की चोरी शुरू, 22 लाख रुपये की प्याज लेकर चला ट्रक गायब

29 नवंबर 2019

Related

नीतीश कुमार(फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीतीश ने मोदी मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने वाली खबरों को किया खारिज, बताया फालतू

31 अक्टूबर 2019

वीएचपी के पूर्व संयुक्त सचिव कामेश्वर चौपाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

1989 में इन्होंने रखी थी राम मंदिर शिलान्यास में पहली ईंट, कोर्ट के फैसले पर दी यह प्रतिक्रिया

9 नवंबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राम मंदिर का काम पूरा हुआ, जनसंख्या कानून के बाद राजनीति से हो जाऊंगा दूर: गिरिराज

16 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: मवेशी चरा रहे बच्चों के ऊपर गिरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, दबकर छह मासूमों की मौत

18 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

अनोखे तरीके से प्रजनन दर कम करेगा ये राज्य, मुख्यमंत्री ने निकाला रास्ता

12 नवंबर 2019

बॉयलर फटने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है
Bihar

बिहार: बॉयलर फटने से चार की मौत, पांच से ज्यादा लोग घायल

16 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited