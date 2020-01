जेएनयू छात्र शरजील इमाम को दिल्ली पुलिस ने बिहार से किया गिरफ्तार

JNU Student Sharjeel Imam has been arrested from Jahanabad,Bihar by Delhi Police. Imam had been booked for sedition by Police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7zFmWFbWIf

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested in Jahanabad (Bihar) by Delhi Police: Nobody should do anything that is not in the interest of the nation. The accusations & the arrest, court will decide on the matter. https://t.co/niLq6ouavI pic.twitter.com/9k42VIR32V