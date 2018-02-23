शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   IT raids Lalu Prasad Yadav relative and ex MP Subhash Yadav house in Danapur bihar

लालू के करीबी और बालू ठेकेदार सुभाष यादव के घर IT का छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 10:52 AM IST
IT raids Lalu Prasad Yadav relative and ex MP Subhash Yadav house in Danapur bihar
lalu yadav
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल सुप्रीमो और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव के करीबी रहे सुभाष यादव के घर पर इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने छापा मारा है। एक समाचार एजेंसी के मुताबिक सुभाष यादव के दानापुर स्थित घर पर शुक्रवार सुबह आईटी विभाग ने छापा मारा है। 
बता दें कि लालू यादव जब मुख्यमंत्री थे तो सुभाष यादव उनके करीबी माने जाते थे। सुभाष यादव बिहार का जाना माना बालू का ठेकेदार है और लालू की करीबी होने की वजह से वह बहुत सुर्खियां बटोरी। 



 
it lalu prasad yadav subhash yadav income tax raid

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

